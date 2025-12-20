The moment of madness that cost this F1 star his 100% record

George Russell almost claimed a 100 per cent record in F1 in 2025, but one incident cost him dear.

The Mercedes driver put in a stellar season, claiming two grand prix victories and beating his rivals to the 'best of the rest' spot in the drivers' championship behind the three championship protagonists.

On top of this, Russell experienced some extraordinary reliability, not suffering any incidents throughout the season and ensuring that he was always there to pick up points for Mercedes in their quest for second spot in the constructors' championship.

Of course, Russell will be hoping to actually be in the championship fight himself next year, but for now he can enjoy the winter knowing that he had a pretty solid season at Mercedes last year, his first without being alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

And Russell almost became the only driver of the season to race in all 1444 laps on the F1 calendar, with just a silly moment of madness at the Monaco GP in May stopping him from doing exactly that.

Russell finished the season having raced in 99.9 per cent of all racing laps in 2025, a nod to both Mercedes' brilliant reliability and his consistency.

That equated to 1442 of the 1444 laps, with the only two coming at the Monaco GP, when he ended up finishing two laps behind winner Lando Norris because of a late penalty.

Russell had been battling with Alex Albon for ninth position for most of the race, unable to get past on Monaco's narrow streets. Russell then opted to just cut the corner at the turn 10 Nouvelle chicane and get past Albon, stating over team radio that he would 'take the penalty' rather than give the position back to Albon.

However, knowing that was Russell's plan and that he had made no attempt whatsoever to make the chicane, race stewards slammed him with a drive-through penalty, completely ruining his race and leaving him down in 11th.

It also meant that he dropped to two laps behind race winner Norris, meaning that he didn't actually race in all of the laps of that race.

Russell's 2026 hopes

Mercedes are said to be best placed to master the regulation changes that are coming to F1 in 2026, with a potential shake up of the competitive order of the sport set to take place.

Team principal Toto Wolff has already made the bold claim that the new power units might mean that the 2026 cars can go up to 400kph, and the team are also pushing hard with the new regulations chassis-side.

Russell - who has recently signed a new contract with the Brackley outfit - will be confident that he can mount a serious challenge for the title, if Mercedes provide him with a car capable of doing just that.

Alongside teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes have an exciting driver lineup for the 2026 season and beyond.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen in Mercedes test drive during F1 off-season

Related