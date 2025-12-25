F1 Christmas True or False - Play along with Max Verstappen

Here at GPFans, we're trying to spread a bit of Christmas cheer, and we have enlisted the help of four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen!

The Dutchman recently took part in a quiz on the Red Bull team's social media channels, and we found some of the questions about different European Christmas traditions quite hard!

So we thought we would see if our readers can fare any better, with a classic true or false Christmas quiz.

Verstappen himself managed to get five out of seven, so let's see how many you can get!

F1 Christmas quiz questions

1: The world's largest Christmas stocking measured over 100 foot long. True or false?

2: In Ukraine, it's common to decorate Christmas trees with spider webs. True or false?

3: The traditions of Christmas trees started in Germany. True or false?

4: In Italy, Santa delivers presents by boat. True or false?

5: Scotland have a festive candle that they put their presents under. True or false?

6: Reindeer can see ultra violet light. True or false?

7: Santa's sleigh was originally pulled by dogs. True or false?

F1 Christmas quiz answers

1: True

2: True

3. True

4: False

5: False

6: True

7: False

So, how did you do? The answers to the questions are below, and you can judge where abouts in the F1 pack you are based off this very complex mark scheme:

7/7 - Pole position

4 or more - Midfield battle

3 or under - Box box

