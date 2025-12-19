The crucial role Daniel Ricciardo played in major Max Verstappen change
The crucial role Daniel Ricciardo played in major Max Verstappen change
Daniel Ricciardo had to approve a recent change made by Max Verstappen after he lost the 2025 F1 title.
Since 2022, Verstappen has competed as the 'number 1' driver on the grid, undefeated for the title in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
In 2025 however, it was the turn of McLaren to flaunt their dominance ahead of the field and despite Verstappen's best efforts, Lando Norris claimed the championship in Abu Dhabi.
Following his F1 title win, Norris announced he will use his champion's prerogative and replaced his driver number of '4' with '1' for the 2026 season.
Of course, no longer being the reigning F1 champion, Verstappen had to select a new driver number and recently announced his decision.
And Verstappen's new driver number is...
During his end-of-year interview with Viaplay, Verstappen announced: "It won't be number 33. My favourite number has always been 3, apart from number 1. We can now swap, so it’ll be number 3.
“Number 33 was always fine, but I just like one 3 better than two. I always said it represented double luck, but I've already had my luck in Formula 1.”
The previous owner of the number 3 in F1 was Verstappen's former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who left the sport in 2024.
F1's governing body the FIA, recently announced that the regulations now allow drivers to change their numbers which opened the door for Verstappen's switch.
It was also revealed that Ricciardo had to give his blessing to use his former number, after Verstappen's official website confirmed that the Aussie 'cooperated' in the exchange.
With Ricciardo confirming his retirement from motorsport, you can see why he relented so easily as he instead chooses to focus on his own clothing range Enchante, and several endorsements.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner return 'talks' begin as Verstappen 'secret' plan revealed
Related
Latest News
The crucial role Daniel Ricciardo played in major Max Verstappen change
- 20 minutes ago
Ferrari F1 boss hints at Lewis Hamilton reshuffle in 2026
- 1 hour ago
How Max Verstappen's title charge may have harmed Red Bull's future
- 2 hours ago
McLaren drivers snubbed in 2025 best driver ranking
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen reveals what REALLY went down with Toto Wolff in Sardinia
- Today 17:55
F1 2026: Dates, times and how to watch every team launch
- Today 15:27
Most read
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
- 13 december
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 december
Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
- 7 december
Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
- 12 december
F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
- 4 december