The crucial role Daniel Ricciardo played in major Max Verstappen change

Daniel Ricciardo had to approve a recent change made by Max Verstappen after he lost the 2025 F1 title.

Since 2022, Verstappen has competed as the 'number 1' driver on the grid, undefeated for the title in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

In 2025 however, it was the turn of McLaren to flaunt their dominance ahead of the field and despite Verstappen's best efforts, Lando Norris claimed the championship in Abu Dhabi.

Following his F1 title win, Norris announced he will use his champion's prerogative and replaced his driver number of '4' with '1' for the 2026 season.

Of course, no longer being the reigning F1 champion, Verstappen had to select a new driver number and recently announced his decision.

And Verstappen's new driver number is...

During his end-of-year interview with Viaplay, Verstappen announced: "It won't be number 33. My favourite number has always been 3, apart from number 1. We can now swap, so it’ll be number 3.

“Number 33 was always fine, but I just like one 3 better than two. I always said it represented double luck, but I've already had my luck in Formula 1.”

The previous owner of the number 3 in F1 was Verstappen's former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who left the sport in 2024.

F1's governing body the FIA, recently announced that the regulations now allow drivers to change their numbers which opened the door for Verstappen's switch.

It was also revealed that Ricciardo had to give his blessing to use his former number, after Verstappen's official website confirmed that the Aussie 'cooperated' in the exchange.

With Ricciardo confirming his retirement from motorsport, you can see why he relented so easily as he instead chooses to focus on his own clothing range Enchante, and several endorsements.

