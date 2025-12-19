Max Verstappen disagrees with Red Bull driver sacking

Max Verstappen has spoken out against the early decision to sack one of his F1 team-mates at Red Bull.

The four-time world champion can be somewhat of a team-mate killer, going through four different drivers in the past two years.

Sergio Perez managed to hold his own as a number two driver while Red Bull were dominant, but suffered when the car's pace declined during the 2024 season and was replaced by Liam Lawson for the subsequent season.

The Kiwi only lasted two races at Red Bull however, promptly replaced by Yuki Tsunoda for the Japanese Grand Prix after Lawson was unable to score a single point.

Verstappen questions Lawson exit decision

Speaking to Viaplay following the conclusion of the 2025 season, Verstappen empathised with Lawson and argued the decision to axe him from the team was rather premature.

"Two races for a team-mate, I didn't agree with that at that moment," Verstappen admitted.

"Because ultimately you ruin someone's chance at a top team. I think Liam recovered nicely at Racing Bulls, because you can also think 'never mind, I don't enjoy it anymore,' but two races is way too early to decide.''

Lawson's early exit at Red Bull may have saved his F1 career, with Tsunoda unable to achieve significantly better results at the main team.

At Racing Bulls meanwhile, Lawson was allowed to regain his mojo and secured a best finish of fifth place in Baku, pipping the man who replaced him by five points in the drivers' standings.

It was announced ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that Hadjar will replace Tsunoda for 2026 with Lawson continuing at Racing Bulls alongside Arvid Lindblad, relegating Tsunoda to test and reserve driver.

READ MORE: Horner 'in talks' with F1 team over return

Related