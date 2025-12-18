Max Verstappen's new F1 team-mate Isack Hadjar has admitted he is already 'annoyed' with the attention he has received since his Red Bull promotion.

As one of the standout rookies of the 2025 F1 season, earning a podium in Zandvoort and emerging the second best Red Bull driver ahead of Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, it was no surprise that Hadjar was promoted for 2026.

The French driver will replace Tsunoda as Verstappen's team-mate, while the Japanese racer will serve as test and reserve at Red Bull, becoming the fourth driver in two years to step up for the job.

Verstappen's reputation as a team-mate killer is well founded, having seen off the likes of Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez, Lawson and now Tsunoda, with a lot of pressure on Hadjar's shoulders not to succumb to the same fate.

Will Hadjar survive at Red Bull?

Speaking to the media at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hadjar was asked if he was comfortable with the fame and attention he will receive at Red Bull, to which he replied: "No. It’s just annoying, if anything.”

When he was questioned about how he would deal with the attention he responded lightly with: “I’ll have a plan to disappear! Wear a mask, I don’t know.”

“It’s going to be a lot more serious next year,” he continued.

“VCARB is a family team. At the same time, I’m not here to have a laugh.

“I have friends to have fun with when I come home. And when I’m on track, I’m here to work. I don’t mind it.”

Hadjar has received the support of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton since he joined the sport in 2025, with the Ferrari star speaking out for him after Red Bull's driver announcement.

Hamilton expressed concern over the revolving door of Red Bull drivers and suggested changes needed to take place at the team to support Hadjar in his new role - and only his second season in F1.

READ MORE: Christian Horner 'Red Bull takeover' plan revealed

Related