BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025: Odds and favourites after Lando Norris nomination

Lando Norris' F1 title win in Abu Dhabi has paved the way to a prestigious nomination for BBC's Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY).

SPOTY is an annual awards ceremony that rewards British athletes who have shined in the given year, with Paris 2024 gold medallist and 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson the latest recipient of the award.

In 2025, the six athletes reflect multiple different sporting success stories, from Rory McIlroy completing his career grand slam after his Masters win, to European champions and Lionesses Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton.

Norris' first world drivers' title also earnt him a nomination, and could join illustrious SPOTY F1 winners such as Lewis Hamilton, Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill on Thursday.

PDC world champion Luke Littler and rugby union's Ellie Kildunne are also up for nomination, but who is the favourite to take home the trophy awarded to Britain's best since 1954?

Who is favourite to win BBC SPOTY 2025?

According to the current odds, McIlroy remains the favourite to take home the trophy and become the first golfer since Nick Faldo in 1989 to win the award.

Norris is then the second favourite to win the award.

As we sit here today (Wednesday, December 17), the latest odds now look like this:

Rory McIlroy: 4/7

Lando Norris: 10/3

Chloe Kelly: 5/1

Luke Littler: 20/1

Ellie Kildunne: 40/1

Hannah Hampton: 66/1



When is BBC SPOTY 2025?

SPOTY will take place in MediaCity, Salford, Manchester on Thursday, 18 December 2025 and will be televised live on BBC One.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Clare Balding, with proceedings kicking of at 7pm (GMT).

How to vote for SPOTY

You can vote for your Sports Personality of the Year, and in the other categories, via the BBC Sport website.

At the moment, only voting for the Sports Personality Team of the Year is open, but the presenters of the show will inform you when you can vote for the other awards, so you will be able to have your say as to whether Norris wins yet another 2025 prize or not.

Which F1 drivers have won Sports Personality of the Year?

Formula One drivers who won BBC Sports Personality of the Year Driver Year(s) won BBC Sports Personality of the Year John Surtees 1959 Stirling Moss 1961 Jackie Stewart 1973 Nigel Mansell 1986, 1992 Damon Hill 1994, 1996 Lewis Hamilton 2014, 2020

