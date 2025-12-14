Toto Wolff is full of praise for F1 teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s remarkable maturity at Mercedes.

The Austrian team principal expressed his admiration for how effortlessly the young driver handles the immense pressure of F1.

At just 19, the Italian talent—currently the third youngest debutant in F1 history—proves he isn’t afraid to take risks.

Wolff reminded everyone that, despite his calm demeanour on track, Antonelli is still very young. “You have to keep in mind that he’s only 19,” he remarked, adding, “He’s a professional when he’s behind the wheel, with a lifetime of go-karting and racing experience.”

Pressure and expectations

Antonelli’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges. He crashed during free practice at his home race in Monza, and in 2025 he faced huge expectations, compounded by the relentless pressure of social media.

Still, Mercedes is highly impressed by his composure and professionalism. Hywel Thomas, Managing Director at Mercedes, recently praised Antonelli’s debut season on the Beyond The Grid podcast, highlighting the driver’s intelligence and mature approach compared to his peers.

Idiot

Wolff cautions that the expectations placed on Antonelli’s development are extraordinarily high.

“He’s been thrown into a tough situation, and if you look at some of the rougher races, it can be overwhelming,” he explained.

Even with the weight of competing against a seasoned teammate like George Russell, Antonelli manages to hold his own. “I think that shows he has immense potential. When I was 19, I was a bit of an idiot—I couldn’t handle the pressure he faces today.

That’s why I sometimes speak more strictly with him. I have to remind myself, ‘Hold on, he’s just a kid.’ It’s an interesting lesson for all of us.”

