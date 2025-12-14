Max Verstappen REJECTS living in England as key F1 move ruled out
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has ruled out a move to becoming a team principal in the sport, giving an unusual reason why he does not want that.
Verstappen is still just 28 years of age, and has plenty of time left in his F1 career to try and claim more grands prix victories and world championships.
But away from F1, Verstappen is also a team owner of a GT racing team, named Verstappen.com Racing.
And Verstappen has now been asked in an interview whether he would want to become a team boss in F1, with Christian Horner recently having been sacked from Red Bull and a number of team principal changes having happened in the paddock over the last six months.
Verstappen, however, has suggested that having to live in England or Italy is one of the main reasons why he does not want to become a team principal.
"I won't become one in F1," he told Formule1.NL. "I don't want that, I really don't.
"When you're team principal of an F1 team you'd have to live in England or Italy, I don't feel like doing that. It’s true these are practical objections but I think a role like this is too big, far too big. It's not what I enjoy or aspire to do."
When will Verstappen quit F1?
Despite Verstappen's young age, he has previously said that he may only sign one more F1 contract, not wanting to race in the sport as long as Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso.
Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull has been called into question in each of the last two seasons, with Mercedes and Aston Martin both believed to be sniffing around his services.
The Dutchman confirmed earlier this year that he would be staying at Red Bull for 2026, but if a different team masters the regulation changes, don't be surprised if he looks for a move away ahead of the 2027 season.
Plenty of drivers up and down the grid are set to be out of contract at the end of the 2026 season, so expect to see lots of driver transfers, potentially even among some of the biggest names in the sport.
