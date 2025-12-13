Hollywood actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan unleashed an almighty F1 rant on social media against Zak Brown and his perceived McLaren driver favouritism.

Brown and team principal Andrea Stella have had to contend with a onslaught of conspiracy theories throughout the 2025 season, accusing the team of favouring Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri.

The British driver became the 35th different F1 world champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and it was expected that some sects of the internet would be up in arms about the result.

Nevertheless, nothing could prepare the team for Morgan's somewhat unhinged F1 takedown after the race, with The Walking Dead and Watchmen star hitting out at papaya rules.

'Zak Brown is a weanie!'

Not only content to tear down McLaren, Morgan also branded Brown a 'weanie' and even went as far as to suggest Piastri should move teams.

“Zak Brown is such a weanie. Screws up his own team but only cries about EVERYTHING else. Figure out your own s*** dude. Feel bad for Piastri. Hope he bails," he wrote on X.

“Greatest driver since Senna. Max Verstappen. Period. 2 points. Came back 102 points… needed 104. What a run. He’s my champion. My god, what a second half of season. Just the best.

“Again. Zak brown deserves s*** all. Trophy for boning Oscar is about it. God I hope Piastri tells him to shove it where the sun don’t shine. Papaya rules my a**. Lando rules perhaps.”

