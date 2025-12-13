Hollywood Actor SLAMS McLaren for F1 driver treatment in brutal Zak Brown takedown
Hollywood Actor SLAMS McLaren for F1 driver treatment in brutal Zak Brown takedown
Hollywood actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan unleashed an almighty F1 rant on social media against Zak Brown and his perceived McLaren driver favouritism.
Brown and team principal Andrea Stella have had to contend with a onslaught of conspiracy theories throughout the 2025 season, accusing the team of favouring Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri.
The British driver became the 35th different F1 world champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and it was expected that some sects of the internet would be up in arms about the result.
Nevertheless, nothing could prepare the team for Morgan's somewhat unhinged F1 takedown after the race, with The Walking Dead and Watchmen star hitting out at papaya rules.
'Zak Brown is a weanie!'
Not only content to tear down McLaren, Morgan also branded Brown a 'weanie' and even went as far as to suggest Piastri should move teams.
“Zak Brown is such a weanie. Screws up his own team but only cries about EVERYTHING else. Figure out your own s*** dude. Feel bad for Piastri. Hope he bails," he wrote on X.
“Greatest driver since Senna. Max Verstappen. Period. 2 points. Came back 102 points… needed 104. What a run. He’s my champion. My god, what a second half of season. Just the best.
“Again. Zak brown deserves s*** all. Trophy for boning Oscar is about it. God I hope Piastri tells him to shove it where the sun don’t shine. Papaya rules my a**. Lando rules perhaps.”
READ MORE: Helmut Marko lifts lid on Max Verstappen's reaction to Red Bull exit
Related
Latest News
Hollywood Actor SLAMS McLaren for F1 driver treatment in brutal Zak Brown takedown
- 21 minutes ago
Lando Norris names F1 driver he will badly miss and the answer may surprise you
- 1 hour ago
Schumacher claims Red Bull have found BOMBSHELL Helmut Marko replacement
- 2 hours ago
Nico Rosberg insists Lewis Hamilton has no choice over quitting F1
- 3 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 star reveals Helmut Marko called him a 'trained monkey'
- 3 hours ago
Oscar Piastri fans gatecrash Lando Norris's world champion homecoming video
- Yesterday 22:43
Most read
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
- 23 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 december
Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
- 7 december
F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
- 4 december