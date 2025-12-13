Schumacher claims Red Bull have found BOMBSHELL Helmut Marko replacement
Sky Germany pundit and former F1 racer Ralf Schumacher has said that Red Bull have a 'bombshell' replacement lined up for Helmut Marko's role.
Marko left his position as motorsport advisor earlier this week, retiring from the position that he has held since 2005 despite having a contract until the end of the 2026 season.
The 82-year-old recently denied that he had been 'pressured' into the decision to retire, and German publication Bild have reported that the now vacant position at Red Bull will not be refilled.
Now, Schumacher has contradicted those rumours, stating that he knows who will 'certainly' take over, in what he described as a 'bombshell' move.
"An era is coming to an end, especially in the junior ranks," Schumacher told Sky Germany. "I've heard who's almost certainly going to take over. He's a good man to be doing it."
Asked to name the person, Schumacher continued: "Unfortunately, that's not possible. But if things go as planned, it will definitely be a bombshell."
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been strongly linked with the position, with Marko himself saying earlier this year that Vettel would make a good replacement for him when he retired.
Marko's Red Bull legacy
Marko joined the Red Bull team for their inception into the sport back in 2005, and has helped them claim six constructors' championships and eight drivers' championships in that time.
The Austrian was involved in scouting two F1 legends in Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, with both drivers going on to win four championships with Red Bull.
Marko has also seen the likes of Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz rise up through Red Bull's junior driver programme, as well as the most recent addition to the F1 grid, 18-year-old Arvid Linblad, who will race with Racing Bulls in 2026.
Marko had been expected to stay in his position next season, but has instead walked away from F1 entirely following the conclusion of the 2025 season.
