Helmut Marko is stepping down after two decades of dedicated service with the Red Bull team.

The man who gave Max Verstappen his first opportunity in Formula 1 evolved into a father figure and trusted mentor for the four-time world champion. So, what do Verstappen’s earlier comments mean in light of this departure?

On Tuesday afternoon, Marko confirmed that he is officially leaving his role as a Red Bull advisor. “I’ve spent sixty years in motorsport, and the past twenty years with Red Bull have been an extraordinary and highly successful adventure.

"It was a phenomenal period during which I had the privilege to nurture and share the growth of so many talented individuals. I am immensely proud of everything we built and achieved together,” he said.

With his exit, an era comes to an end, leaving many to wonder how champion Verstappen feels about this change.

Past loyalty

Verstappen had long expressed strong loyalty to the man who gave him his F1 debut. During the internal turmoil when Christian Horner and Marko found themselves at odds, speculations arose about a potential forced exit, with rumours that Marko might even be sidelined.

At that time, the Dutch driver made it clear that he would leave Red Bull too if it meant losing his mentor.

Will Verstappen stay after Marko’s departure?

Today, the situation is markedly different. The internal unrest has vanished under the leadership of Laurent Mekies and, notably, Oliver Mintzlaff, who are working to forge a fresh future for the Austrian outfit.

Verstappen’s earlier sentiments no longer apply. It now appears that the veteran advisor, who turns 83 next season, is voluntarily stepping away from Formula 1 to enjoy new pursuits.

Verstappen’s fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the Dutch star isn’t planning to follow Marko's footsteps, especially after Red Bull confirmed on Tuesday that Gianpiero Lambiase will remain as his engineer.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris disobeys team orders as champion snaps back

Related