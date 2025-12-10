Max Verstappen pays tribute to his 'second father'

Max Verstappen has paid tribute to Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko after his recent exit.

Red Bull confirmed on Tuesday after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that Marko will leave the team at the end of this year, ending an association with the team that has lasted over 20 years.

One of Marko's main responsibilities was founding and developing Red Bull's junior team, which has ushered in F1 legends such as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Verstappen first met Marko in 2013 when he was 15-years-old, labelling the Austrian as a 'pillar' at Red Bull and a 'second father'.

Taking to social media following Red Bull's announcement, Verstappen wrote: "Thank you, Helmut."

"We’ve achieved everything we ever dreamed of together. I’m forever grateful for your belief in me."

Marko leaves Red Bull

Speaking following his decision to leave Red Bull, Marko said: "I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now, and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey.

“It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people. Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.

“Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter.

“I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year.”

