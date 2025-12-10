Red Bull confirm Gianpiero Lambiase role for 2026

Red Bull have confirmed that Max Verstappen's F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase will remain at the team in 2026.

On Tuesday after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, several erroneous reports surfaced from multiple news outlets that Lambiase (known as GP) would no longer be Verstappen’s race engineer next year.

These reports claimed that the 45-year-old did not want to travel to races in 2026 due to personal circumstances, but that he would continue to work from Red Bull's base back at Milton Keynes.

Lambiase has guided Verstappen from the pit wall since the Dutchman first joined Red Bull, securing four world drivers' titles together.

A Red Bull spokesperson confirmed to GPFans that Lambiase will remain at the team, and said: "GP will continue in his role for 2026 as Max’s race engineer, alongside his role as Head of Racing.”

GP to remain at Red Bull

Verstappen and Lambiase almost won their fifth consecutive drivers' title at the Abu Dhabi GP, with the champion winning the race but was still two points behind Lando Norris in the standings.

The British engineer was visibly upset on the pit wall after the race, yet offered words of encouragement to his driver over team radio.

"Max, you have given everything, you can be proud of that. Hold your head up high," Lambiase said.

Red Bull have lost one key team member following Abu Dhabi, with advisor Helmut Marko exiting the team after over 20 years of service.

