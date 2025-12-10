Red Bull F1 team principal Laurent Mekies has expressed his sadness over the news that Helmut Marko will be leaving the team at the end of the season.

Marko, 82, will depart after more than two decades at Red Bull. The Austrian played a vital role in the six constructors' championships and eight drivers' championships that were won during his time with the team.

Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner earlier this year, has now acknowledged the 'void' that Marko leaves behind, as well as his regret over the advisor's decision to step down.

“It is very sad news that Helmut is leaving us," Mekies said.

"He has been such an integral part of our team and of Red Bull's entire motor racing programme for more than two decades. This is therefore the end of a remarkably successful chapter. His departure will leave a void, and we will truly miss him.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for his unwavering support, not only over the past months, but also during my early days at Scuderia Toro Rosso.

“On a personal note, Helmut, along with Oliver Mintzlaff, was the driving force behind bringing me back into the Red Bull family, first in Faenza and then this summer in my current role in Milton Keynes.

“Helmut is a real racer at heart, always pushing us to the limit, always prepared to take risks in pursuit of our goals.”

Marko waves goodbye to Red Bull

Although upset to have missed out on another title this year, Marko reflected with pride in his parting message as he called time on his career with Red Bull.

“I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now, and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey,” Marko said.

“It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people. Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.

“Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter.

“I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year.”

