Red Bull F1 chief 'upset' over Helmut Marko departure
Red Bull F1 chief 'upset' over Helmut Marko departure
Red Bull F1 team principal Laurent Mekies has expressed his sadness over the news that Helmut Marko will be leaving the team at the end of the season.
Marko, 82, will depart after more than two decades at Red Bull. The Austrian played a vital role in the six constructors' championships and eight drivers' championships that were won during his time with the team.
Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner earlier this year, has now acknowledged the 'void' that Marko leaves behind, as well as his regret over the advisor's decision to step down.
“It is very sad news that Helmut is leaving us," Mekies said.
"He has been such an integral part of our team and of Red Bull's entire motor racing programme for more than two decades. This is therefore the end of a remarkably successful chapter. His departure will leave a void, and we will truly miss him.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for his unwavering support, not only over the past months, but also during my early days at Scuderia Toro Rosso.
“On a personal note, Helmut, along with Oliver Mintzlaff, was the driving force behind bringing me back into the Red Bull family, first in Faenza and then this summer in my current role in Milton Keynes.
“Helmut is a real racer at heart, always pushing us to the limit, always prepared to take risks in pursuit of our goals.”
Marko waves goodbye to Red Bull
Although upset to have missed out on another title this year, Marko reflected with pride in his parting message as he called time on his career with Red Bull.
“I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now, and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey,” Marko said.
“It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people. Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.
“Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter.
“I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year.”
F1 HEADLINES: Norris in title tears as FIA investigation pivotal in penalty for racing star
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris condom advert goes viral after F1 title win
- 40 minutes ago
Red Bull F1 chief 'upset' over Helmut Marko departure
- 1 hour ago
Who is Helmut Marko? Meet the Red Bull F1 king maker
- 1 hour ago
Lando Norris yet to receive F1 drivers' champion trophy
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lando Norris disobeys team orders as champion snaps back
- 3 hours ago
New to F1? Pop star Katy Perry can only name ONE driver
- Yesterday 22:56
Most read
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
- 23 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 december