Hamilton makes REMARKABLE revelation about F1 future plans

Dan McCarthy

Friday 5 May 2023 20:28 - Updated: 20:51

Lewis Hamilton has touted the sensational prospect of racing into his 50s ahead of the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

Hamilton has raced in Formula 1 continuously since debuting with McLaren back in 2007 and has amassed a wealth of experience, starting 314 races.

Only Rubens Barrichello, Kimi Raikkonen, and current record holder Fernando Alonso have competed in more grands prix than Hamilton with the Brit jointly holding the record for the number of Drivers' Championship titles alongside Michael Schumacher on seven.

Hamilton is out of contract at Mercedes at the end of the season but is not yet ready for retirement.

When asked about the idea of competing in F1 in his fifties, potentially alongside Alonso, he replied: “You can never say never."

Hamilton taking inspiration from NFL legend Brady

Hamilton is one of the icons of Formula 1 and has raised the bar not just in terms of driving excellence, but in fitness and conditioning.

He has built up an extensive inner-circle of people who help look after his fitness and nutrition and he is often seen exercising.

The 38-year-old is the second-oldest driver on the grid behind Alonso, 42, but says he remains as dedicated to his craft as ever and looks to former NFL quarterback Tom Brady as inspiration.

"There are people out there like Tom Brady (US quarterback who retired aged 45)," Hamilton added.

"There are different ways you can train, how you can eat, and your focus.

"The technology in our bodies is shifting, and it is just about the mentality and whether or not you still have the drive to sacrifice the same as you did when you first started, and I do."

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group