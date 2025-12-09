New to F1? Pop star Katy Perry can only name ONE driver

F1 has ushered a wave of new fans since 2017, and alongside them, a whole host of celebrity appearances in the paddock which recently included Katy Perry.

For those who grew up in the 00s Katy Perry is best remembered for her high-camp pop performances, and as one of the many celebrities responsible for blue, purple and pink hair dye rushing off the Superdrug shelves.

Two decades, a global pandemic and a crushing sense of nihilism later, Perry has gone to space, is now dating former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and has been lassoed by Liberty Media to perform at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Yes, the 2020s is a never-ending nightmare.

Anyway, Perry's appearance in Abu Dhabi may not have been because she loves F1, but the pop star was keen to learn about the sport as she assembled with fans in the paddock.

Perry contemplated an image of all 20 drivers, strolling back and forth - eerily similar to someone struggling to understand postmodernist art at the Guggenheim.

"This one," she prodded the image of Charles Leclerc, to which a fan helpfully told her his name.

Perry's attention then turned to Max Verstappen's picture, who seemed to be the only driver she recognised, and breathily said: "This is the one, huh? Wow."

The one, who what? Who could win the world title? Her favourite driver? The One That...Got Away. I'm so, so sorry, it's been a long season.

Why was Katy Perry at 2025 Abu Dhabi GP?

To celebrate the F1 season finale in style, Katy Perry joined a host of big names performing in Abu Dhabi during the title deciding weekend.

On Sunday, Perry headlined the after-race concert at Etihad Park, following on from Metallica, Post Malone and Benson Boone who kept the party spirit rolling throughout the entire race weekend.

Perry also enjoyed the hospitality from McLaren in their garage on Saturday, where she watched their rival Verstappen take pole in qualifying and met with the championship winning squad.

So, when the Fireworks went off after Sunday's grand prix and Max Verstappen Roar-ed to victory- No! I just can't okay! No more puns, this was not in my contract!

Have I transformed into Crofty? It's time for some deep soul-searching during the Christmas break.

READ MORE: 'Cocky' Lando Norris given dressing down

Related