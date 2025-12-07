F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The final race of the 2025 F1 season takes place today (Sunday, December 7) at 6pm local time (GST) at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen stands in the way of Lando Norris and his first world drivers' title after securing pole position on Saturday at Yas Marina.

Oscar Piastri remains in with a shot at the title and will start the Abu Dhabi GP in third, behind his team-mate Norris in second.

Leading into the race weekend, McLaren CEO Zak Brown confirmed that the team will introduce team orders if it helps them win the title against Verstappen, with it all to play for between the three championship challengers.

Check back here after the race finishes to see the official result as confirmed by the FIA, which can change long after the chequered flag has dropped!

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Final Classification

Position Driver Team Gap 1 TBC TBC TBC 2 TBC TBC TBC 3 TBC TBC TBC 4 TBC TBC TBC 5 TBC TBC TBC 6 TBC TBC TBC 7 TBC TBC TBC 8 TBC TBC TBC 9 TBC TBC TBC 10 TBC TBC TBC 11 TBC TBC TBC 12 TBC TBC TBC 13 TBC TBC TBC 14 TBC TBC TBC 15 TBC TBC TBC 16 TBC TBC TBC 17 TBC TBC TBC 18 TBC TBC TBC 19 TBC TBC TBC 20 TBC TBC TBC

Fastest Lap: TBC

F1 Race times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lights out in Abu Dhabi is today (Sunday, December 7, 2025), at 6pm local time (GST) at Yas Marina.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, December 7, 2025

Location Time Local time (GST) 6pm Sunday United Kingdom (GMT) 1pm Sunday Central European Time (CET) 2pm Sunday United States (ET) 9am Sunday United States (CT) 8am Sunday United States (PT) 6am Sunday Brazil (BRT) 11am Sunday Australia (AET) 1am Monday Australia (AWT) 10pm Sunday Australia (ACT) 12:30am Monday Mexico (CST) 8am Sunday Japan (JST) 11pm Sunday South Africa (SAST) 4pm Sunday Egypt (EET) 4pm Sunday China (CST) 10pm Sunday India (IST) 7:30pm Sunday Singapore (SGT) 10pm Sunday Turkey (TRT) 5pm Sunday Saudi Arabia (SAST) 5pm Sunday

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium* RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg* RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria* Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Points if Finishing Position Norris Verstappen Piastri P1 433 421 417 P2 426 414 410 P3 423 411 407 P4 420 408 404 P5 418 406 402 P6 416 404 400 P7 414 402 398 P8 412 400 396 P9 410 398 394 P10 409 397 393

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren pull out of Abu Dhabi media duties as driver slams ‘unacceptable’ team orders

Related