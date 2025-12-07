F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
The final race of the 2025 F1 season takes place today (Sunday, December 7) at 6pm local time (GST) at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen stands in the way of Lando Norris and his first world drivers' title after securing pole position on Saturday at Yas Marina.
Oscar Piastri remains in with a shot at the title and will start the Abu Dhabi GP in third, behind his team-mate Norris in second.
Leading into the race weekend, McLaren CEO Zak Brown confirmed that the team will introduce team orders if it helps them win the title against Verstappen, with it all to play for between the three championship challengers.
Check back here after the race finishes to see the official result as confirmed by the FIA, which can change long after the chequered flag has dropped!
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Final Classification
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|2
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|3
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|4
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|5
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|6
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|7
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|9
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|10
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|11
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|13
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|14
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|15
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|17
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|18
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|19
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|20
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
Fastest Lap: TBC
F1 Race times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lights out in Abu Dhabi is today (Sunday, December 7, 2025), at 6pm local time (GST) at Yas Marina.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Race - Sunday, December 7, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (GST)
|6pm Sunday
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|1pm Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|2pm Sunday
|United States (ET)
|9am Sunday
|United States (CT)
|8am Sunday
|United States (PT)
|6am Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11am Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|1am Monday
|Australia (AWT)
|10pm Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|12:30am Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|8am Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|11pm Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4pm Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|4pm Sunday
|China (CST)
|10pm Sunday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10pm Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|5pm Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (SAST)
|5pm Sunday
How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium*
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg*
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria*
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
|Finishing Position
|Norris
|Verstappen
|Piastri
|P1
|433
|421
|417
|P2
|426
|414
|410
|P3
|423
|411
|407
|P4
|420
|408
|404
|P5
|418
|406
|402
|P6
|416
|404
|400
|P7
|414
|402
|398
|P8
|412
|400
|396
|P9
|410
|398
|394
|P10
|409
|397
|393
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.
The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren pull out of Abu Dhabi media duties as driver slams ‘unacceptable’ team orders
Related
Latest News
LIVE F1 standings as Norris, Verstappen and Piastri battle for the title
- 14 minutes ago
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff ready to give Max Verstappen F1 title boost
- 21 minutes ago
Lando Norris disqualification feared after urgent McLaren message
- 41 minutes ago
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 58 minutes ago
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina
- 1 hour ago
Lily Zneimer hosts Abu Dhabi meal with touching gift to Alexandra Saint Mleux, Magui Corceiro & more
- 1 hour ago
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
- 23 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- Yesterday 16:10