close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Sheona Mountford
Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

The final race of the 2025 F1 season takes place today (Sunday, December 7) at 6pm local time (GST) at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen stands in the way of Lando Norris and his first world drivers' title after securing pole position on Saturday at Yas Marina.

Oscar Piastri remains in with a shot at the title and will start the Abu Dhabi GP in third, behind his team-mate Norris in second.

Leading into the race weekend, McLaren CEO Zak Brown confirmed that the team will introduce team orders if it helps them win the title against Verstappen, with it all to play for between the three championship challengers.

Check back here after the race finishes to see the official result as confirmed by the FIA, which can change long after the chequered flag has dropped!

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Final Classification

Position Driver Team Gap
1TBCTBCTBC
2TBCTBCTBC
3TBCTBCTBC
4TBCTBCTBC
5TBCTBCTBC
6TBCTBCTBC
7TBCTBCTBC
8TBCTBCTBC
9TBCTBCTBC
10TBCTBCTBC
11TBCTBCTBC
12TBCTBCTBC
13TBCTBCTBC
14TBCTBCTBC
15TBCTBCTBC
16TBCTBCTBC
17TBCTBCTBC
18TBCTBCTBC
19TBCTBCTBC
20TBCTBCTBC

Fastest Lap: TBC

F1 Race times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lights out in Abu Dhabi is today (Sunday, December 7, 2025), at 6pm local time (GST) at Yas Marina.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, December 7, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (GST)6pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT)1pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET)2pm Sunday
United States (ET)9am Sunday
United States (CT)8am Sunday
United States (PT)6am Sunday
Brazil (BRT)11am Sunday
Australia (AET)1am Monday
Australia (AWT)10pm Sunday
Australia (ACT)12:30am Monday
Mexico (CST)8am Sunday
Japan (JST)11pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST)4pm Sunday
Egypt (EET)4pm Sunday
China (CST)10pm Sunday
India (IST)7:30pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT)10pm Sunday
Turkey (TRT)5pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia (SAST)5pm Sunday

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
Belgium*RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Luxembourg*RTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria*Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Points if
Finishing Position Norris Verstappen Piastri
P1433421417
P2426414410
P3423411407
P4420408404
P5418406402
P6416404400
P7414402398
P8412400396
P9410398394
P10409397393

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren pull out of Abu Dhabi media duties as driver slams ‘unacceptable’ team orders

Related

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Latest News

LIVE F1 standings as Norris, Verstappen and Piastri battle for the title
F1 drivers' standings

LIVE F1 standings as Norris, Verstappen and Piastri battle for the title

  • 14 minutes ago
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff ready to give Max Verstappen F1 title boost
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff ready to give Max Verstappen F1 title boost

  • 21 minutes ago
Lando Norris disqualification feared after urgent McLaren message
McLaren

Lando Norris disqualification feared after urgent McLaren message

  • 41 minutes ago
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 58 minutes ago
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina

  • 1 hour ago
Lily Zneimer hosts Abu Dhabi meal with touching gift to Alexandra Saint Mleux, Magui Corceiro & more
F1 Social

Lily Zneimer hosts Abu Dhabi meal with touching gift to Alexandra Saint Mleux, Magui Corceiro & more

  • 1 hour ago
More news

Most read

'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
75.000+ views

'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'

  • 19 november
 FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
50.000+ views

FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 22 november
 F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
50.000+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions

  • 22 november
 FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
30.000+ views

FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 23 november
 Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
30.000+ views

Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team

  • 23 november
 F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
30.000+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions

  • Yesterday 16:10

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x