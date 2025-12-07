F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The F1 starting grid for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been officially confirmed by the FIA.
Lando Norris has the chance to add his name to the F1 history books at Yas Marina today (Sunday, December 7), sitting 12 points ahead of title rival Max Verstappen in the standings.
However, it was the Dutchman who claimed pole position on Saturday and has done all he can to hold onto his chance of a fifth consecutive world title.
Will Oscar Piastri have other ideas and attempt a bold move from third into Turn 1? Or will fourth place starter George Russell disrupt proceedings?
Here is how the grid will look for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!
F1 starting grid - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|14
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|16
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
F1 Race times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lights out in Abu Dhabi is today (Sunday, December 7, 2025), at 6pm local time (GST) at Yas Marina.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Race - Sunday, December 7, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (GST)
|6pm Sunday
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|1pm Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|2pm Sunday
|United States (ET)
|9am Sunday
|United States (CT)
|8am Sunday
|United States (PT)
|6am Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11am Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|1am Monday
|Australia (AWT)
|10pm Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|12:30am Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|8am Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|11pm Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4pm Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|4pm Sunday
|China (CST)
|10pm Sunday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10pm Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|5pm Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (SAST)
|5pm Sunday
How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium*
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg*
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria*
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
|Finishing Position
|Norris
|Verstappen
|Piastri
|P1
|433
|421
|417
|P2
|426
|414
|410
|P3
|423
|411
|407
|P4
|420
|408
|404
|P5
|418
|406
|402
|P6
|416
|404
|400
|P7
|414
|402
|398
|P8
|412
|400
|396
|P9
|410
|398
|394
|P10
|409
|397
|393
READ MORE: Iconic F1 team LEAVE sport
Related
Latest News
Adami out? Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari reshuffle
- 55 minutes ago
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's season hits ROCK BOTTOM as McLaren send cheeky request
- 2 hours ago
AI leaks F1 Abu Dhabi results
- Yesterday 22:57
Max Verstappen gives chilling warning to McLaren ahead of F1 title decider
- Yesterday 22:23
F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Yesterday 21:55
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
- 23 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- Yesterday 16:10