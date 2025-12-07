close global

F1 title contenders Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri edited onto a vibrant geometric background

F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Sheona Mountford
F1 title contenders Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri edited onto a vibrant geometric background

The F1 starting grid for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been officially confirmed by the FIA.

Lando Norris has the chance to add his name to the F1 history books at Yas Marina today (Sunday, December 7), sitting 12 points ahead of title rival Max Verstappen in the standings.

However, it was the Dutchman who claimed pole position on Saturday and has done all he can to hold onto his chance of a fifth consecutive world title.

Will Oscar Piastri have other ideas and attempt a bold move from third into Turn 1? Or will fourth place starter George Russell disrupt proceedings?

Here is how the grid will look for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!

F1 starting grid - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Position Driver Team
1Max VerstappenRed Bull
2Lando NorrisMcLaren
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren
4George RussellMercedes
5Charles LeclercFerrari
6Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
7Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber
8Esteban OconHaas
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
10Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
11Oliver BearmanHaas
12Carlos SainzWilliams
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
14Kimi AntonelliMercedes
15Lance StrollAston Martin
16Lewis HamiltonFerrari
17Alex AlbonWilliams
18Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber
19Pierre GaslyAlpine
20Franco ColapintoAlpine

F1 Race times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lights out in Abu Dhabi is today (Sunday, December 7, 2025), at 6pm local time (GST) at Yas Marina.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, December 7, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (GST)6pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT)1pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET)2pm Sunday
United States (ET)9am Sunday
United States (CT)8am Sunday
United States (PT)6am Sunday
Brazil (BRT)11am Sunday
Australia (AET)1am Monday
Australia (AWT)10pm Sunday
Australia (ACT)12:30am Monday
Mexico (CST)8am Sunday
Japan (JST)11pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST)4pm Sunday
Egypt (EET)4pm Sunday
China (CST)10pm Sunday
India (IST)7:30pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT)10pm Sunday
Turkey (TRT)5pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia (SAST)5pm Sunday

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
Belgium*RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Luxembourg*RTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria*Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Points if
Finishing Position Norris Verstappen Piastri
P1433421417
P2426414410
P3423411407
P4420408404
P5418406402
P6416404400
P7414402398
P8412400396
P9410398394
P10409397393

