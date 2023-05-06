Lewis Hamilton reveals NEW TEAM to replace Angela Cullen

Dan McCarthy

Saturday 6 May 2023 10:57

Lewis Hamilton says he remains in close contact with former physio Angela Cullen while he has also revealed his new team going forward.

The Mercedes ace made the decision to part ways with long-term confidante Cullen earlier this year as he shakes up his inner circle.

The seven-time world champion has revealed two people will now take over from Cullen, who also acted as Hamilton's assistant.

Despite the spilt, Hamilton insists it was amicable and says the two remain very close friends.

"Ange and I were talking just the other day. We stay in contact consistently," he said prior to this weekend's Miami Grand Prix

"We are always going to be in each other's lives, always looking forward to the next fun adventure, whether it be skydiving, whether it be climbing Mount Everest together at some stage. Who knows."

Hamilton enjoying life with "great" new team

The 38-year-old is hoping to win an eighth World Championship title and go out in front on his own in the records books.

That looks unlikely to happen in 2023 with Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez being so quick but that is not stopping Hamilton from taking his racing very seriously.

He has made changes to his inner circle and revealed the details to the press ahead of F1's return to the USA this weekend in Miami.

Hamilton and Cullen shared a close working relationship

And, the Mercedes man says he is pleased with the profile of his team despite admitting it is a little "different".

"I have a slightly different setup,” Hamilton explained. “[Cullen’s] role is shared between two individuals.

"The setup I have, right now, is great. One of the guys, Stevo (Stephen Lord, formerly his race team coordinator), has been with me since my first race at McLaren.

“He also came here when I moved from McLaren to here as my gearbox technician. And then he's moved on to several different roles and he's helping me right now.”

"Otherwise I'm working with someone on my training, Kylie. I have Santi here as well, I have Penni. I have a great support structure."

READ MORE: Who is Angela Cullen? Confidante and rock for F1 icon Lewis Hamilton