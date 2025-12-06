F1 fans are eagerly anticipating Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the 2025 world champion will be crowned.

Lando Norris heads into the race 12 points ahead at the top of the drivers' championship, with Max Verstappen his closest challenger and Oscar Piastri a further four points back.

The 2025 Abu Dhabi GP is the first time since the 2021 event that we have had a final weekend title showdown, and the first time since the 2010 Abu Dhabi GP that we've had more than two drivers going for the title on the final weekend.

Therefore, it's arguably one of the most anticipated F1 races of the last decade, but AI has tried to ruin the result for us days in advance.

A widely circulating post on social media shows Google's AI function providing an answer as to when the Abu Dhabi GP is set to take place.

It starts off well, stating: "The final race of the 2025 F1 season was the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix On December 7, 2025, which started at 2pm CET."

However, it then went on to talk about the race like it had already happened, saying: "Max Verstappen won the race, with Lando Norris coming in second and George Russell in third."

Of course, if this was to happen, Norris would be crowned world champion, with the Brit only needing to finish on the podium, even if Verstappen wins the race.

Who will claim title glory in Abu Dhabi?

Norris' 12-point gap at the top makes him the favourite heading into the race, but Piastri's excellent performance throughout the Qatar GP weekend will give him hope that he has discovered his form just at the right time.

Four-time champion Verstappen, however, will now be full of confidence heading into Sunday's title decider, having won the last two grands prix.

Qualifying on Saturday was set to be crucial to all three championship protagonists' hopes, with qualifying positions being a huge factor in many races so far this season.

Verstappen has, of course, been in this position before, trying to claim a championship against the odds up against a British star at the Yas Marina Circuit, with the Dutchman claiming his first title on the last lap of the 2021 season at the expense of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren pull out of Abu Dhabi media duties as driver slams ‘unacceptable’ team orders

Related