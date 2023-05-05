Diesel INJECTION for Norris and Piastri as McLaren pair meet street race icons

Lauren Sneath

Friday 5 May 2023 15:50

The McLaren drivers met an iconic driving duo as the team were introduced to Fast and the Furious stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri hung out with the Hollywood actors at the Miami paddock, showing the pair around the car.

Both drivers were pictured greeting the stars, with some on Instagram joking at the tall, muscular actor’s strong hug.

Alongside a photo of Norris and Vin Diesel, the McLaren team wrote: “That’s a huge you have to brace for.”

Vin Diesel and Piastri joked about Piastri selecting the design for his helmet, with the actor asking if the driver had to build his own car, too.

When Piastri showed him a mini helmet and said, “I do pick the colours,” Vin Diesel laughed, replying: “You’re kidding me! This is not fair. Come on, you can’t ask him to pick the colours, too. Did you build this place?”

Family. @VinDiesel and @OscarPiastri is the duo you weren’t expecting this weekend. 🤣



And we are HERE for the Vin ENERGY!#MiamiGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/D3u9nemG7P — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 4, 2023

