Lauren Sneath

Friday 5 May 2023 14:07

Red Bull has revealed the identity of the fan who won a design competition to create a livery for the Miami Grand Prix.

As teams unveil exciting helmet designs and livery for the Miami Grand Prix, Red Bull handed the responsibility to its fans.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has now revealed that for this weekend, the cars will feature a livery designed by graphic design student Martina Andriano.

Andriano was selected by a panel of judges, which was led by Horner and also included Oracle, Bybit and Mobil 1 representatives.

Horner said of the decision to put the livery in the hands of the fans: "Giving our fans the opportunity to influence our design at the three races in the United States is something other teams don't do.

“It's important for the team to be able to involve our fans in what we do and give them unique opportunities like this.

“I think Martina has done a great job and the decor is amazing when you see it in real life.”

Andriano said: "The moment I found out that I had won I was shocked and speechless, I couldn't believe it; it seems like a crazy dream.”

Inspired by the car itself

The livery features Red Bull’s traditional colour scheme laced with flashes of pink, blue and purple.

The Argentine designer said she was inspired by air flowing around the car, and wanted to incorporate that into the design.

Designed by you, the fans 💪 Unveiling our livery for the #MiamiGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/44zHvTj0o0 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 3, 2023

She said: “The first thing I thought about when I started my design was how the air flows through and over the car, then how it moves and how fast it is, and from there is where the inspiration came.

“Then, of course, I wanted to represent Miami and the race, so all of that was the inspiration.

“Since I started studying graphic design, I wanted to design something for a car, like a decoration, a suit or a helmet, and Even before that I knew that one day I wanted to work in Formula 1, so to get this opportunity is a huge thing.”

