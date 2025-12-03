Lewis Hamilton is on the ropes after a disastrous first year at Ferrari, and some F1 pundits are waiting for the knockout blow.

The very future of the seven-time world champion is under the microscope, despite the fact he appears to have a three-year contract through to the end of 2027 at Maranello.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce new signing

Hamilton’s debut season with the Italian giants continues to plumb new depths, with the Qatar Grand Prix weekend summing up the desperation.

On Saturday the 40-year-old superstar failed to make it out of Q1 again, before finishing 12th in Sunday’s race. He has just 152 championship points, 78 behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, and is about to complete his first ever F1 season without a podium.

These are the toughest of times for the British great - it was not supposed to be like this after the publicity which accompanied his move from Mercedes to Ferrari. The marriage of F1’s two most glamorous brands has turned into a nightmare.

Will Lewis Hamilton drive for Ferrari in 2026?

Now all attention is turning to 2026. Will Ferrari finally deliver a package capable of winning races for Hamilton and Leclerc? And more pointedly, will Hamilton be around to try?

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft says he has the lowdown on Hamilton’s next move, and he made the big reveal during the broadcast channel’s regular weekly podcast.

Croft said: “But for everything I hear, and I speak to Lewis’ team and I’ve spoken to Lewis himself. He’s not quitting, he’s coming back next year and he will be more energised and more focused and more determined to put this season behind him and give of his best for Ferrari.”

Can Ferrari deliver the right package?

While doubling down on the fact Hamilton is determined to put the misery of 2025 behind him, Croft did admit that if the car is still not right, it may not ultimately matter.

“Now if Ferrari have got the package, we’ll see the results. So who knows,” he added.

Hamilton will complete his 2025 season, one which delivered only that Sprint victory in China, in Abu Dhabi this weekend. He will miss FP1 at Yas Marina after being replaced by the Scuderia by Arthur Leclerc - brother of Charles.

It has been a tumultuous campaign for the former McLaren and Mercedes superstar, packed with miserable results, downbeat media interviews and that recent criticism from Ferrari chairman John Elkann.

Surely 2026 can only be better? It appears we will at least get to find out.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen's 2026 team-mate announced as star OUT of F1

Related