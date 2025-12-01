close global

Hamilton's ferrari car with a red grid background and illuminated 'cyber monday' text graphic

F1 Store reduce Lewis Hamilton Ferrari merch by 40% in MEGA Cyber Monday sale

F1 Store reduce Lewis Hamilton Ferrari merch by 40% in MEGA Cyber Monday sale

Kerry Violet

Kerry Violet
Hamilton's ferrari car with a red grid background and illuminated 'cyber monday' text graphic

Following the major discounts on the F1 Store for this year's Black Friday sales, the official merchandise website has extended the deals for a limited time only to mark Cyber Monday, dropping prices even lower.

Discounts have been applied across the grid, with F1 kit from every team up for grabs at a discounted price, and that even includes some of Lewis Hamilton's 2025 Ferrari merch. Use code F1BLK70 for up to 70 per cent off selected lines until December 1 at 11:59pm (GMT). Click here to shop.

Below are some of the best deals on offer this Cyber Monday.

Ferrari

Ferrari 2025 Lewis Hamilton Cap: £24.60 down from £41.

Ferrari 2025 Oversized T-Shirt: £48.60 down from £81.

Scuderia Ferrari 2025 Team Racing Jacket: £132 down from £220.

Ferrari 2025 Charles Leclerc Cap: £24.60 down from £41.

McLaren

McLaren Lando Norris Oversized Graphic T-Shirt: £25.80 down from £43.

McLaren 2025 Team T-Shirt: £39 down from £65.

McLaren 2025 Oscar Piastri Driver Polo: £48 down from £80.

McLaren 2025 Lando Norris Driver T-Shirt: £40.80 down from £68.

Mercedes

Mercedes adidas Team Driver T-Shirt: £60 down from £100.

Mercedes AMG Petronas adidas F1 2025 Hoodie: £66 down from £110.

Mercedes adidas F1 2025 Driver T-Shirt: £45 down from £75.

Mercedes adidas George Russell T-Shirt: £21 down from £35.

Red Bull

Red Bull 2025 Max Verstappen Driver T-Shirt: £40.80 down from £68.

Red Bull 2025 Team T-Shirt: £39 down from £65.

Red Bull Racing Verstappen Orange Driver T-Shirt: £9.60 down from £32.

Williams

Williams x Reflo Carlos Sainz Hoodie: £51 down from £85.

Williams Racing 2025 Team Polo: £40.50 down from £67.50.

Williams Special Edition Night Race Tee: £21.60 down from £36.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin 2025 Fernando Alonso Team Driver T-Shirt: £37.80 down from £63.

Aston Martin Alonso Team Cap: £24.30 down from £40.50.

Aston Martin 2025 Lance Stroll Cap: £24.30 down from £40.50.

Racing Bulls

VCARB New Era 9FORTY Blue Cap: £17.40 down from £29.

RB Hugo Soccer Shirt: £53.40 down from £89.

Haas

Haas F1 VF-25 Graphic T-Shirt: £19.80 down from £33.

Haas F1 Moneygram 2025 Team T-Shirt: £33 down from £55.

Sauber

Kick Sauber F1 2025 Kick Team Quarter Zip Sweat: £53.40 down from £89.

Sauber F1 2025 Gabriel Bortoleto Driver Cap: £27 down from £45.

Alpine

Alpine F1 Team 2025 Pull on Hoodie: £33 down from £110.

Alpine F1 Team 2025 T-Shirt : £19.50 down from £65.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

BLACK FRIDAY: McLaren offer major discounts with F1 merch prices halved

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1

