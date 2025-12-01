Following the major discounts on the F1 Store for this year's Black Friday sales, the official merchandise website has extended the deals for a limited time only to mark Cyber Monday, dropping prices even lower.

Discounts have been applied across the grid, with F1 kit from every team up for grabs at a discounted price, and that even includes some of Lewis Hamilton's 2025 Ferrari merch. Use code F1BLK70 for up to 70 per cent off selected lines until December 1 at 11:59pm (GMT). Click here to shop.

Below are some of the best deals on offer this Cyber Monday.

Ferrari 2025 Lewis Hamilton Cap: £24.60 down from £41.

Ferrari 2025 Oversized T-Shirt: £48.60 down from £81.

Scuderia Ferrari 2025 Team Racing Jacket: £132 down from £220.

Ferrari 2025 Charles Leclerc Cap: £24.60 down from £41.

McLaren Lando Norris Oversized Graphic T-Shirt: £25.80 down from £43.

McLaren 2025 Team T-Shirt: £39 down from £65.

McLaren 2025 Oscar Piastri Driver Polo: £48 down from £80.

McLaren 2025 Lando Norris Driver T-Shirt: £40.80 down from £68.

Mercedes adidas Team Driver T-Shirt: £60 down from £100.

Mercedes AMG Petronas adidas F1 2025 Hoodie: £66 down from £110.

Mercedes adidas F1 2025 Driver T-Shirt: £45 down from £75.

Mercedes adidas George Russell T-Shirt: £21 down from £35.

Red Bull

Red Bull 2025 Max Verstappen Driver T-Shirt: £40.80 down from £68.

Red Bull 2025 Team T-Shirt: £39 down from £65.

Red Bull Racing Verstappen Orange Driver T-Shirt: £9.60 down from £32.

Williams x Reflo Carlos Sainz Hoodie: £51 down from £85.

Williams Racing 2025 Team Polo: £40.50 down from £67.50.

Williams Special Edition Night Race Tee: £21.60 down from £36.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin 2025 Fernando Alonso Team Driver T-Shirt: £37.80 down from £63.

Aston Martin Alonso Team Cap: £24.30 down from £40.50.

Aston Martin 2025 Lance Stroll Cap: £24.30 down from £40.50.

Racing Bulls

VCARB New Era 9FORTY Blue Cap: £17.40 down from £29.

RB Hugo Soccer Shirt: £53.40 down from £89.

Haas F1 VF-25 Graphic T-Shirt: £19.80 down from £33.

Haas F1 Moneygram 2025 Team T-Shirt: £33 down from £55.

Sauber

Kick Sauber F1 2025 Kick Team Quarter Zip Sweat: £53.40 down from £89.

Sauber F1 2025 Gabriel Bortoleto Driver Cap: £27 down from £45.

Alpine

Alpine F1 Team 2025 Pull on Hoodie: £33 down from £110.

Alpine F1 Team 2025 T-Shirt : £19.50 down from £65.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

BLACK FRIDAY: McLaren offer major discounts with F1 merch prices halved

Related