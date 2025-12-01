F1 Store reduce Lewis Hamilton Ferrari merch by 40% in MEGA Cyber Monday sale
F1 Store reduce Lewis Hamilton Ferrari merch by 40% in MEGA Cyber Monday sale
Following the major discounts on the F1 Store for this year's Black Friday sales, the official merchandise website has extended the deals for a limited time only to mark Cyber Monday, dropping prices even lower.
Discounts have been applied across the grid, with F1 kit from every team up for grabs at a discounted price, and that even includes some of Lewis Hamilton's 2025 Ferrari merch. Use code F1BLK70 for up to 70 per cent off selected lines until December 1 at 11:59pm (GMT). Click here to shop.
Below are some of the best deals on offer this Cyber Monday.
Ferrari
Ferrari 2025 Lewis Hamilton Cap: £24.60 down from £41.
Ferrari 2025 Oversized T-Shirt: £48.60 down from £81.
Scuderia Ferrari 2025 Team Racing Jacket: £132 down from £220.
Ferrari 2025 Charles Leclerc Cap: £24.60 down from £41.
McLaren
McLaren Lando Norris Oversized Graphic T-Shirt: £25.80 down from £43.
McLaren 2025 Team T-Shirt: £39 down from £65.
McLaren 2025 Oscar Piastri Driver Polo: £48 down from £80.
McLaren 2025 Lando Norris Driver T-Shirt: £40.80 down from £68.
Mercedes
Mercedes adidas Team Driver T-Shirt: £60 down from £100.
Mercedes AMG Petronas adidas F1 2025 Hoodie: £66 down from £110.
Mercedes adidas F1 2025 Driver T-Shirt: £45 down from £75.
Mercedes adidas George Russell T-Shirt: £21 down from £35.
Red Bull
Red Bull 2025 Max Verstappen Driver T-Shirt: £40.80 down from £68.
Red Bull 2025 Team T-Shirt: £39 down from £65.
Red Bull Racing Verstappen Orange Driver T-Shirt: £9.60 down from £32.
Williams
Williams x Reflo Carlos Sainz Hoodie: £51 down from £85.
Williams Racing 2025 Team Polo: £40.50 down from £67.50.
Williams Special Edition Night Race Tee: £21.60 down from £36.
Aston Martin
Aston Martin 2025 Fernando Alonso Team Driver T-Shirt: £37.80 down from £63.
Aston Martin Alonso Team Cap: £24.30 down from £40.50.
Aston Martin 2025 Lance Stroll Cap: £24.30 down from £40.50.
Racing Bulls
VCARB New Era 9FORTY Blue Cap: £17.40 down from £29.
RB Hugo Soccer Shirt: £53.40 down from £89.
Haas
Haas F1 VF-25 Graphic T-Shirt: £19.80 down from £33.
Haas F1 Moneygram 2025 Team T-Shirt: £33 down from £55.
Sauber
Kick Sauber F1 2025 Kick Team Quarter Zip Sweat: £53.40 down from £89.
Sauber F1 2025 Gabriel Bortoleto Driver Cap: £27 down from £45.
Alpine
Alpine F1 Team 2025 Pull on Hoodie: £33 down from £110.
Alpine F1 Team 2025 T-Shirt : £19.50 down from £65.
Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.
BLACK FRIDAY: McLaren offer major discounts with F1 merch prices halved
Related
Latest News
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina
- 27 minutes ago
F1 Store reduce Lewis Hamilton Ferrari merch by 40% in MEGA Cyber Monday sale
- 1 hour ago
Australian politician raises McLaren ‘bias’ conspiracy in official Senate hearing
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull issue official apology after Kimi Antonelli abused online
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin forced into 'emergency' Adrian Newey team boss change
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton just gave a heartfelt defence for under pressure Ferrari staff
- 3 hours ago
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
- 16 november
Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
- 23 november