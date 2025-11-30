The Qatar Grand Prix has proven that F1 needs a major shake up…and we’re not talking about keeping the new tyre rule.

Due to extreme wear at Lusail, Pirelli established a 25-lap maximum on the tyres for the 2025 Qatar GP, and without this new rule Sunday’s race may have provided the worst conclusion to a championship ever.

An early safety car saw the whole grid, barring Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Esteban Ocon, peel into the pits and change their tyres, as McLaren made the bizarre decision to stay out on old tyres which opened the door for Max Verstappen.

Apart from this blunder, the actual on track action was scarce and as the closing stages of the race proved, even with DRS, Norris could not get past Kimi Antonelli - with a mistake from the Italian instead allowing the McLaren past for fourth.

But, imagine if McLaren had pitted when everyone else did, and then cruised to the victory. What a boring race it would have been! And this exposes Qatar's weaknesses.

At tracks like Lusail, and as we head into the season finale also Abu Dhabi, external factors are the only way excitement can be introduced into proceedings, with these processional events usually making for a underwhelming title decider - think Abu Dhabi 2021 prior to the safety car!

F1 calendar needs a shake up

For a championship finale - especially one down to the wire with these three drivers, tracks such as Lusail, Las Vegas and Yas Marina are not befitting their place at the end of the F1 calendar.

Now, not to sound like an old grumbler who hankers after the old days, but a track like Interlagos where track position doesn't necessarily determine the race result, and where the weather can also be unpredictable, is a much more exciting prospect as a season finale.

This isn’t a complaint about the amount of races in the season, far from it. The 24-race format has allowed for twists and turns this year and has ultimately allowed it to come to such as thrilling conclusion, welcoming the likes of Verstappen and Piastri back into the title race.

Yet, this type of season deserves to finish with a bang, a race that will be remembered for more than its title implications, and also for the quality of the racing.

Races such as the Qatar GP and Abu Dhabi GP just don’t provide this. Don’t get too excited for Abu Dhabi next week folks, the title conclusion could end up being a damp squib.

