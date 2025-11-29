Why have F1’s rules changed for Qatar GP?
Why have F1’s rules changed for Qatar GP?
There'll be plenty of opportunities for F1 pit crews to have an impact on the outcome of the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend, with a new rule making its way onto the books.
As you may have read (on these pages, no less!), teams are being told that they must make at least two pit stops over the course of Sunday's race.
Unlike the tweak to the Monaco Grand Prix this year, however, this isn't just an arbitrary rule being introduced to try and spice up the on-track action. This is, in fact, a safety issue.
The high-speed track in Lusail is notoriously hard on tyres, with Pirelli bringing their three hardest compounds to the weekend – the C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft).
The rule, however, isn't as simple as 'teams must pit twice'. Instead, each set of tyres is restricted to a total of 25 laps of running over the course of the weekend – opening up some intriguing strategy choices.
How will F1 tyre rule impact Qatar Grand Prix?
Sky Sports' Bernie Collins explained: "Qatar is a high-speed circuit that puts a lot of loads in the tyres. In 2023 we had quite aggressive peaks in the kerbs that were actually cutting the sidewalls of the tyres, which is obviously very dangerous due to the high-speed nature of the track and the loads the tyres are under.
"With the very hot conditions and the aggressive kerbs two years ago, they did enforce a structured tyre life of 18 laps, which was more restrictive than what we now have for this year.
"Those kerbs were reprofiled before last year's race, so that is no longer an issue. However, last year we had much cooler conditions in Qatar than we expected and that allowed teams to complete a one-stop strategy because there was very little tyre degradation. That, combined with quite a long pit-loss time, pushed people to complete a one-stop strategy and saw some tyres reach maximum wear level.
"The outer surface had basically worn away and you are on the construction of the tyre. Combined with the potential for the cuttings on the kerb when the tyre is very thin, that is what Pirelli are worried about.
"So wearing it to that very thin level, if you get a cut then it's very dangerous, so that's why they have brought in this limit of 25 laps based on the 35 laps that they had seen people complete last year."
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen confirms Horner talks as champion issues bold declaration over future
Related
Latest News
F1 Sprint Results: Oscar Piastri storms to Qatar win as Max Verstappen receives title blow
- 12 minutes ago
McLaren under pressure after storming Max Verstappen start in Qatar
- 39 minutes ago
F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Lusail
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton misery compounded after Qatar pit-lane start announced
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Qatar Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 1 hour ago
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 9 november
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 9 november