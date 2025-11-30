close global

﻿
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Las Vegas, 2025

Ferrari's season summed up? Video reveals chaotic Lewis Hamilton pit-lane blunder in Qatar

Sheona Mountford
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Las Vegas, 2025

An error from Ferrari has circulated on social media and has perfectly encapsulated Lewis Hamilton’s first F1 season with the team.

Ferrari have been in the spotlight more than usual in 2025 following the signing of F1 legend and seven-time world champion Hamilton, amplifying the team’s performances more so than ever before.

Throughout the 2025 season, Ferrari’s pace has left their drivers and fans alike baffled, going from podium contenders in Austin to failing to score points in Qatar GP sprint.

Ferrari have also had to contend with a public chastising from their chairman John Elkann, causing further public perception of a crisis in a miserable 2025 season.

Communication also hasn’t been one of Ferrari’s strong points, with Hamilton often involved in mix-ups with new race engineer Riccardo Adami prompting his infamous 'tea break' comments in Miami earlier this year.

Ferrari’s latest blunder

The latest example of a Ferrari communication breakdown surfaced at the Qatar GP, when Hamilton made his way into the pits, but was halted in tracks because members of the Ferrari team were still operating in the pit box.

Hamilton slowed down as mechanics threw equipment into the pit lane, while personnel came strolling out of the garage like the area was pedestrianised, despite the champion’s presence in the pits.

One fan in the comments wrote: “They need a communication director urgently.”

Another tried to understand Ferrari’s blunder, and added: “Not that I like defending Ferrari at all - but I'm not sure they were actually expecting him?

“Sky didn't know he had been called to pit and he didn't announce he was pitting. Anyone have the radio?”

READ MORE: Hamilton suffers worst EVER F1 result for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 Qatar Grand Prix

Ferrari's season summed up? Video reveals chaotic Lewis Hamilton pit-lane blunder in Qatar
