EARLY REPORT: Max Verstappen got the better of Lando Norris into Turn 1 during the opening lap of the Qatar Grand Prix, stealing second place and keeping his F1 title hopes alive.

Oscar Piastri maintained his lead from pole position and kept the four-time world champion out of DRS to extend his margin at the front.

There was still a long way to go in the race however, with Verstappen later complaining about the balance of his car over team radio.

"I have quite extreme balance shifts right to left hand corners," the champion said to race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

Elsewhere, George Russell endured a nightmare start as he dropped down to seventh as his team-mate Kimi Antonelli nabbed fourth place.

Lewis Hamilton began his charge from the back of the field in an attempt to return his Ferrari to the top 10, climbing up to P14 during the opening stages but was on the soft tyres.

Safety car drama at Qatar GP

Drama quickly followed on lap seven, where the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg crashed out and was left stranded on the run off area, with the incident prompting a safety car.

The German driver attempted an overtake on Pierre Gasly, when the pair suddenly made contact and Hulkenberg was pushed off onto the run off area.

Most of the grid, including Verstappen, peeled into the pits to change their tyres and handing the Dutchman an advantage in the title race.

McLaren's decision not to pit was questioned, leaving Norris and Piastri vulnerable to Verstappen behind with both stilling needing to stop on lap 25, which will drop both drivers into traffic.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen confirms Horner talks as champion issues bold declaration over future

Related