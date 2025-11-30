The provisional F1 starting grid has been established for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit, following official confirmation from the FIA.

Oscar Piastri achieved the double in Qatar, securing sprint and main race pole position alongside a commanding sprint race victory.

The Aussie needs to beat McLaren team-mate Lando Norris on Sunday to remain in the F1 title fight, with the British driver lining up next to Piastri in second on the grid.

Max Verstappen couldn't trouble the two McLarens in qualifying, but managed to secure third in what is set up to be a thrilling first lap on Sunday evening.

Here is the official starting grid for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.

* = Gabriel Bortoleto will serve a five-place grid penalty for causing a collision at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 Race times - Qatar Grand Prix

Lights out in Qatar is today (Sunday, November 30, 2025), at 7pm local time (AST) at Lusail.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, November 30, 2025

Location Time Local time (AST) 7pm Sunday United Kingdom (GMT) 4pm Sunday Central European Time (CET) 5pm Sunday United States (ET) 11am Sunday United States (CT) 10am Sunday United States (PT) 8am Sunday Brazil (BRT) 1pm Sunday Australia (AET) 3am Monday Australia (AWT) 12am Monday Australia (ACT) 2:30am Monday Mexico (CST) 10am Sunday Japan (JST) 1am Monday South Africa (SAST) 6pm Sunday Egypt (EET) 6pm Sunday China (CST) 12am Monday India (IST) 9:30pm Sunday Singapore (SGT) 12am Monday Turkey (TRT) 7pm Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 8pm Sunday

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium* RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg* RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria* Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

