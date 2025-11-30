close global

﻿
Oscar Piastri

F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Sheona Mountford
Oscar Piastri

The provisional F1 starting grid has been established for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit, following official confirmation from the FIA.

Oscar Piastri achieved the double in Qatar, securing sprint and main race pole position alongside a commanding sprint race victory.

The Aussie needs to beat McLaren team-mate Lando Norris on Sunday to remain in the F1 title fight, with the British driver lining up next to Piastri in second on the grid.

Max Verstappen couldn't trouble the two McLarens in qualifying, but managed to secure third in what is set up to be a thrilling first lap on Sunday evening.

Here is the official starting grid for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.

Position Driver Team
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren
2Lando NorrisMcLaren
3Max VerstappenRed Bull
4George RussellMercedes
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes
6Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
7Carlos SainzWilliams
8Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
9Pierre GaslyAlpine
10Charles LeclercFerrari
11Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
13Oliver BearmanHaas
14Alex AlbonWilliams
15Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
16Esteban OconHaas
17Lewis HamiltonFerrari
18Lance StrollAston Martin
19Gabriel Bortoleto*Kick Sauber
20Franco ColapintoAlpine

* = Gabriel Bortoleto will serve a five-place grid penalty for causing a collision at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 Race times - Qatar Grand Prix

Lights out in Qatar is today (Sunday, November 30, 2025), at 7pm local time (AST) at Lusail.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, November 30, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (AST)7pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT)4pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET)5pm Sunday
United States (ET)11am Sunday
United States (CT)10am Sunday
United States (PT)8am Sunday
Brazil (BRT)1pm Sunday
Australia (AET)3am Monday
Australia (AWT)12am Monday
Australia (ACT)2:30am Monday
Mexico (CST)10am Sunday
Japan (JST)1am Monday
South Africa (SAST)6pm Sunday
Egypt (EET)6pm Sunday
China (CST)12am Monday
India (IST)9:30pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT)12am Monday
Turkey (TRT)7pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)8pm Sunday

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
Belgium*RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Luxembourg*RTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria*Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Qatar GP times and grid positions

F1 Qatar Grand Prix

