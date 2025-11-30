F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2025 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The provisional F1 starting grid has been established for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit, following official confirmation from the FIA.
Oscar Piastri achieved the double in Qatar, securing sprint and main race pole position alongside a commanding sprint race victory.
The Aussie needs to beat McLaren team-mate Lando Norris on Sunday to remain in the F1 title fight, with the British driver lining up next to Piastri in second on the grid.
Max Verstappen couldn't trouble the two McLarens in qualifying, but managed to secure third in what is set up to be a thrilling first lap on Sunday evening.
Here is the official starting grid for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|14
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|17
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto*
|Kick Sauber
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
* = Gabriel Bortoleto will serve a five-place grid penalty for causing a collision at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
F1 Race times - Qatar Grand Prix
Lights out in Qatar is today (Sunday, November 30, 2025), at 7pm local time (AST) at Lusail.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Race - Sunday, November 30, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AST)
|7pm Sunday
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|4pm Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|5pm Sunday
|United States (ET)
|11am Sunday
|United States (CT)
|10am Sunday
|United States (PT)
|8am Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|1pm Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|3am Monday
|Australia (AWT)
|12am Monday
|Australia (ACT)
|2:30am Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|10am Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|1am Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|6pm Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|6pm Sunday
|China (CST)
|12am Monday
|India (IST)
|9:30pm Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|12am Monday
|Turkey (TRT)
|7pm Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|8pm Sunday
How to watch Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium*
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg*
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria*
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
