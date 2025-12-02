Yuki Tsunoda has hinted at the outcome of Red Bull’s worst kept secret in F1 as the Japanese racer discussed his future in the sport.

Throughout 2025, Tsunoda has had the unenviable task of going up against four-time world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull, becoming his latest team-mate to succumb to the second seat curse.

Where Verstappen has acquired seven race wins in 2025, Tsunoda has faced multiple exits in Q1 and has only claimed 33 points, sitting 15th in the drivers’ standings.

While Red Bull have stated they will not announce their 2026 driver decision until the season finale in Abu Dhabi, the Japanese driver hinted that he is already aware of the bleak outcome regarding his F1 future.

“I know something that I can’t share, but most people know it - I’m in a similar understanding with you guys,” Tsunoda said to Viaplay.

Tsunoda then backtracked, and added: “I don’t know what’s going to happen, so let’s see.”

Will Tsunoda remain in F1?

Tsunoda was then asked if he had a Plan B, in case he finds himself without a F1 seat in 2026, to which he replied: “No, not really.

“I’m only thinking about this race. It’s not made yet, it’s still in my hands and I'll just try to support Max as much as possible and if I’m able to achieve, that’ll naturally be positive for my future so I’ll just aim for that.”

Following the conclusion of the Qatar GP, it has emerged that Red Bull intend to replace Tsunoda with Zandvoort podium sitter Isack Hadjar, but even a demotion to Racing Bulls is a tall order for the 25-year-old.

F2 competitor and Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad awaits his first F1 opportunity eagerly in the wings, with Racing Bulls the natural destination for young drivers to hone their abilities over the years.

Hadjar himself has alluded to Red Bull’s decision, claiming in Qatar that: "Apparently it’s now decided one round before the end of the season.”

Should Tsunoda be dropped by Red Bull entirely, there are few opportunities left on the F1 grid for 2026 with nine out of 11 teams having confirmed their driver pairings.

In 2026, Japanese manufacturer Honda will part ways with Red Bull and instead develop engines for Aston Martin. However, Aston Martin have already established their main driver lineup of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, with their third and reserve driver already named as Jak Crawford - leaving little space for Tsunoda.

F1 Title Scenarios: How Max Verstappen can win the championship in Abu Dhabi

Related