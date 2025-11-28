Attention F1 gamers: Stunning Black Friday deals on offer now

Calling F1 fans, gamers, and anyone who can't resist a bargain: It's Black Friday and that means there's no better time to upgrade your technology.

This year there are some stunning deals from Razer, Amazon, Argos and even more retailers, so we've rounded up some of the best. Check them out below.

MSI Claw Handheld Gaming Console: £399.99 from £799.99

Tesco are selling this touchscreen handheld gaming console which could make for the perfect treat for yourself or gift for a loved one as Christmas rolls around. Click here to pick up the item for a majorly discounted price, which is only on offer until December 2.

Philips TAH4209 4000 series On-ear Wireless BT Headphones: £33.80 from £49.99

Tesco have some great technology deals up for grabs this Black Friday, and these Philips wireless headphones offer something for everyone. They come in three colours, black, white and pink, though the white pair will offer you the best discount. Click here to browse.

SHARP Bluetooth Soundbar: £54 from £74.99

The SHARP HT-SB107 2.0 90W Bluetooth Soundbar is also for sale online with Tesco. So if you're a fan of a good deal and never miss a chance to pick up some clubcard points, this could be just the thing you were looking for. This soundbar is a great way of upgrading the audio on your grand prix home viewing experience. Click here to shop now.

F1 25 game PS5: £37.99 from £59.99

The latest edition of the F1 game is 46 per cent off on Amazon, and is also on offer via Argos for just £37.99- a steal considering the popular game normally retails at around £80.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: £319.99 from £491.88

This Lenovo laptop has a 14 inch Full HD screen, Intel Core i5-12450H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and comes with Windows 11. If all those features weren't enough to tempt you, Amazon have reduced the selling price by 35 per cent- click here to shop.

Sony PlayStation DualSense PS5 Controller: £42.99 from £64.99

This wireless PS5 controller comes in the stylish midnight black shade and is now 34 per cent cheaper than the usual selling price. Click here to secure the deal while stocks last.

Beats Solo 4: £95 from £199.95

Amazon now stock the Beats Solo 4 for less than half price, with all three shades included in the discount. These headphones deliver an unforgettable user experience and offer the perfect way to enjoy live F1 sessions, whether you're out in public or simply don't want to disturb the rest of your family!

PS5: £379 from £479.99

The PlayStation 5 gaming console could be yours this Black Friday for 21 per cent less than the usual selling price. Click here to shop.

PS5 digital edition: £289.99 from £429.99

Argos also offers the digital edition of the PS5 for those who aren't interested in collecting discs. This is likely to be the best price for the digital PS5 this year and you won't want to miss out! Click here to buy.

Razer Blade 16 Gaming Laptop: €2,199.99 from €2,799.99

This state-of-the-art gaming laptop boasts a 240hz OLED QHD, GeForce rtx 5070 laptop graphics card and is now 21 per cent off for Black Friday. Click here to check out the full spec.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Mouse: €146.99 from €179.99

This customisable ergonomic RGB wireless gaming mouse comes with a Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel and is now included in the Black Friday sales. Click here to get your hands on the item for 18 per cent less than the usual price.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless Keyboard: €173.99 from €249.99

The Tenkeyless Analog Optical Esports keyboard comes with LED-backlit keys and is now 30 per cent off. Click here to purchase.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

