﻿
Red ombre background with grid overlay and white text that reads 'Black Friday' with Hamilton's Ferrari F1 car edited in front

Black Friday F1 Fan Guide: Lewis Hamilton discounts and the best deals for YOU in 2025

Kerry Violet
This Black Friday, a wide variety of webshops are offering amazing discounts, meaning it's the perfect opportunity for F1 fans to pick up some great deals.

Whether you're after Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari team kit for half the price or looking to get ahead on Christmas gifts, GPFans has created the ultimate guide for F1 fans this Black Friday.

Browse below to make sure you don’t miss out on a steal of a deal this year.

F1 Store

The F1 Store is offering up to 70 per cent off selected lines until December 2, with plenty of merch available from Ferrari, McLaren, Red Bull and even more. Click here to shop, just apply the discount code: F1BLK.

ExpressVPN

No voucher needed, just click here to get an additional 30 per cent off 12 and 24-month plans. The deal is live now until December 1, after Monday this offer will not be available!

McLaren Store

No voucher needed to get up to 50 per cent off the official team merchandise of the 2025 F1 constructors’ champions. Click here to pick up the best McLaren deals.

Puma

Ferrari’s official F1 kit partner Puma is offering a wide range of discounts across their general motorsport range and Ferrari F1 pieces. The official teamwear worn by Hamilton all season is available now with no need for a voucher. Click here to shop.

Castore

No voucher is needed to access Castore’s Black Friday deals. Click here to buy official McLaren, Red Bull and Alpine merch which is now half price.

New Era

New Era is offering up to 50 per cent off F1 headwear and merchandise. No voucher is needed to unlock the discounts, but additional offers may chop and change so keep a close eye on their website here.

Tesco

Whether you're looking to buy a new TV to watch F1 races on or you're in the market for a Max Verstappen Red Bull Funko Pop, there's no voucher needed to access the Black Friday deals at Tesco. Simply click here to shop.

Amazon

Make the most of the Amazon Black Friday sales with a huge range of major discounts on tech, F1 LEGO sets and speed champions display stands to name a few items. Click here to shop the wide range of discounts.

Argos

The Argos Black Friday sale offers various vouchers across their shopping categories which will unlock extra discounts. The popular UK retailer sells the latest edition of the F1 game and official LEGO sets, which have now been discounted for Black Friday. To see what's on offer for F1 fans this season, click here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

