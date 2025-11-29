close global

F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, TV channel and live stream

F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, TV channel and live stream

Sam Cook
The first race of the F1 Qatar Grand Prix weekend takes place TODAY (Saturday, November 29), with a 23-lap race offering the first chance of the weekend for our three championship protagonists to get some points on the board.

Lando Norris can win the championship this weekend, if he outscores rivals for the title Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen by two points across the weekend.

Another scenario would see him only outscore them by one point, but winning the grand prix, a scenario that would involve him losing out heavily to his two rivals in the sprint race.

With eight points on offer for the winner, the Qatar GP sprint race could be crucial in deciding which way the championship will go, with Norris currently leading Verstappen and Piastri by 24 points.

Here's how you can catch Saturday's sprint action from Qatar in your region!

F1 Sprint Race times - Qatar Grand Prix

The first race of the Qatar GP weekend takes place today (Saturday, November 29) at 5pm local time (AST).

After that, attention will switch onto main race qualifying, later on Saturday evening.

Find the sprint race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, November 29, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (AST)5pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT)2pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET)3pm Saturday
United States (ET)9am Saturday
United States (CT)8am Saturday
United States (PT)6am Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11am Saturday
Australia (AET)1am Sunday
Australia (AWT)10pm Saturday
Australia (ACT)12:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST)8am Saturday
Japan (JST)11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)4pm Saturday
Egypt (EET)4pm Saturday
China (CST)10pm Saturday
India (IST)7:30pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10pm Saturday
Turkey (TRT)5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6pm Saturday

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

