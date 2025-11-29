F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, TV channel and live stream

The first race of the F1 Qatar Grand Prix weekend takes place TODAY (Saturday, November 29), with a 23-lap race offering the first chance of the weekend for our three championship protagonists to get some points on the board.

Lando Norris can win the championship this weekend, if he outscores rivals for the title Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen by two points across the weekend.

Another scenario would see him only outscore them by one point, but winning the grand prix, a scenario that would involve him losing out heavily to his two rivals in the sprint race.

With eight points on offer for the winner, the Qatar GP sprint race could be crucial in deciding which way the championship will go, with Norris currently leading Verstappen and Piastri by 24 points.

Here's how you can catch Saturday's sprint action from Qatar in your region!

F1 Sprint Race times - Qatar Grand Prix

The first race of the Qatar GP weekend takes place today (Saturday, November 29) at 5pm local time (AST).

After that, attention will switch onto main race qualifying, later on Saturday evening.

Find the sprint race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, November 29, 2025

Location Time Local time (AST) 5pm Saturday United Kingdom (GMT) 2pm Saturday Central European Time (CET) 3pm Saturday United States (ET) 9am Saturday United States (CT) 8am Saturday United States (PT) 6am Saturday Brazil (BRT) 11am Saturday Australia (AET) 1am Sunday Australia (AWT) 10pm Saturday Australia (ACT) 12:30am Sunday Mexico (CST) 8am Saturday Japan (JST) 11pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 4pm Saturday Egypt (EET) 4pm Saturday China (CST) 10pm Saturday India (IST) 7:30pm Saturday Singapore (SGT) 10pm Saturday Turkey (TRT) 5pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 6pm Saturday

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

