Piastri ontkent sabotage bij McLaren: "Dat is niet het geval"

F1 Results Today: Oscar Piastri fights back but Fernando Alonso causes shock at Qatar Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Oscar Piastri fights back but Fernando Alonso causes shock at Qatar Grand Prix

Sam Cook
Piastri ontkent sabotage bij McLaren: "Dat is niet het geval"

Oscar Piastri roared back during the penultimate race weekend of the season, beating team-mate Lando Norris in FP1 ahead of the competitive action getting underway later on Friday.

Piastri topped a pretty uneventful FP1 by just over five hundredths of a second, with Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz the surprise entrants into the top four.

Max Verstappen could only put in a time quick enough for sixth, while Lewis Hamilton was all the way down in 12th in his Ferrari.

With this weekend being a sprint weekend, FP1 was the one and only practice session of the weekend, and drivers and teams managed to get a full hour of practice, with no disruptions.

It was also the first session of a weekend that could well be Lando Norris' championship-crowning weekend, with the Brit just needing to outscore championship rivals Piastri and Verstappen by two points throughout the event.

Some drivers were struggling with strong wind gusts which seemed to be very inconsistent at different parts of the track, with Norris, Piastri and others running wide on a number of occasions.

F1 FP1 Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:20.924secs
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.058secs
3Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.386secs
4Carlos SainzWilliams+0.480secs
5Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.579secs
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.580secs
7Alex AlbonWilliams+0.685secs
8Charles LeclercFerrari+0.744secs
9Lance StrollAston Martin+0.745secs
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.774secs
11Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.859secs
12Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.870secs
13Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.872secs
14George RussellMercedes+0.900secs
15Oliver BearmanHaas+1.002secs
16Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.002secs
17Esteban OconHaas+1.172secs
18Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.500secs
19Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.638secs
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.605secs

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

With this weekend being a sprint weekend in F1, competitive action actually begins on Friday, with sprint qualifying taking centre stage once the one and only practice session has been wrapped up.

READ MORE: How can Lando Norris become F1 world champion at the Qatar Grand Prix?

