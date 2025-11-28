Oscar Piastri roared back during the penultimate race weekend of the season, beating team-mate Lando Norris in FP1 ahead of the competitive action getting underway later on Friday.

Piastri topped a pretty uneventful FP1 by just over five hundredths of a second, with Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz the surprise entrants into the top four.

Max Verstappen could only put in a time quick enough for sixth, while Lewis Hamilton was all the way down in 12th in his Ferrari.

With this weekend being a sprint weekend, FP1 was the one and only practice session of the weekend, and drivers and teams managed to get a full hour of practice, with no disruptions.

It was also the first session of a weekend that could well be Lando Norris' championship-crowning weekend, with the Brit just needing to outscore championship rivals Piastri and Verstappen by two points throughout the event.

Some drivers were struggling with strong wind gusts which seemed to be very inconsistent at different parts of the track, with Norris, Piastri and others running wide on a number of occasions.

F1 FP1 Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:20.924secs 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.058secs 3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.386secs 4 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.480secs 5 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.579secs 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.580secs 7 Alex Albon Williams +0.685secs 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.744secs 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.745secs 10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.774secs 11 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.859secs 12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.870secs 13 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.872secs 14 George Russell Mercedes +0.900secs 15 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.002secs 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.002secs 17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.172secs 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.500secs 19 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.638secs 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.605secs

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

With this weekend being a sprint weekend in F1, competitive action actually begins on Friday, with sprint qualifying taking centre stage once the one and only practice session has been wrapped up.

READ MORE: How can Lando Norris become F1 world champion at the Qatar Grand Prix?

Related