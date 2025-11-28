F1 Results Today: Oscar Piastri fights back but Fernando Alonso causes shock at Qatar Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri roared back during the penultimate race weekend of the season, beating team-mate Lando Norris in FP1 ahead of the competitive action getting underway later on Friday.
Piastri topped a pretty uneventful FP1 by just over five hundredths of a second, with Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz the surprise entrants into the top four.
Max Verstappen could only put in a time quick enough for sixth, while Lewis Hamilton was all the way down in 12th in his Ferrari.
With this weekend being a sprint weekend, FP1 was the one and only practice session of the weekend, and drivers and teams managed to get a full hour of practice, with no disruptions.
It was also the first session of a weekend that could well be Lando Norris' championship-crowning weekend, with the Brit just needing to outscore championship rivals Piastri and Verstappen by two points throughout the event.
Some drivers were struggling with strong wind gusts which seemed to be very inconsistent at different parts of the track, with Norris, Piastri and others running wide on a number of occasions.
F1 FP1 Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:20.924secs
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.058secs
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.386secs
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.480secs
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.579secs
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.580secs
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.685secs
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.744secs
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.745secs
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.774secs
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.859secs
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.870secs
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.872secs
|14
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.900secs
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.002secs
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.002secs
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.172secs
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.500secs
|19
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.638secs
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.605secs
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
With this weekend being a sprint weekend in F1, competitive action actually begins on Friday, with sprint qualifying taking centre stage once the one and only practice session has been wrapped up.
