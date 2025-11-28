F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

The F1 sprint race format returns for the final time this season at the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix.

A maximum of eight points are on offer for title rivals Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen to grab as the trio fight to claim this year's drivers' championship trophy.

Norris heads to Qatar clinging on to his lead in the standings whilst both Piastri and Verstappen are 24 points behind.

The British McLaren driver cannot become champion after Saturday's sprint, but both the 100km race and Friday's sprint qualifying could prove crucial to his chances of leaving the weekend as F1's new champion.

Before Saturday's 19-lap sprint, the grid needs to be set. Here is how you can watch sprint qualifying at the Qatar GP today (Friday, November 28).

When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the Qatar GP?

The final sprint shootout of 2025 kicks off at the Qatar GP today (Friday), November 28, at 8:30pm local time (AST), ahead of Saturday's sprint at Lusail.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Qualifying - Friday, November 28, 2025

Location Time Local time (AST) 8:30pm Friday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 5:30pm Friday Central European Time (CET) 6:30pm Friday United States (ET) 12:30pm Friday United States (CT) 11:30am Friday United States (PT) 9:30am Friday Brazil (BRT) 2:30pm Friday Australia (AET) 4:30am Saturday Australia (AWT) 1:30am Saturday Australia (ACT) 4am Saturday Mexico (CST) 11:30am Friday Japan (JST) 2:30am Saturday South Africa (SAST) 7:30pm Friday Egypt (EET) 7:30pm Friday China (CST) 1:30am Saturday India (IST) 11pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 1:30am Saturday Turkey (TRT) 8:30pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 9:30pm Friday

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

