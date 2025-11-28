close global

Verstappen wearing a cool suit

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Kerry Violet
The F1 sprint race format returns for the final time this season at the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix.

A maximum of eight points are on offer for title rivals Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen to grab as the trio fight to claim this year's drivers' championship trophy.

Norris heads to Qatar clinging on to his lead in the standings whilst both Piastri and Verstappen are 24 points behind.

The British McLaren driver cannot become champion after Saturday's sprint, but both the 100km race and Friday's sprint qualifying could prove crucial to his chances of leaving the weekend as F1's new champion.

Before Saturday's 19-lap sprint, the grid needs to be set. Here is how you can watch sprint qualifying at the Qatar GP today (Friday, November 28).

When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the Qatar GP?

The final sprint shootout of 2025 kicks off at the Qatar GP today (Friday), November 28, at 8:30pm local time (AST), ahead of Saturday's sprint at Lusail.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Qualifying - Friday, November 28, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (AST)8:30pm Friday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)5:30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET)6:30pm Friday
United States (ET)12:30pm Friday
United States (CT)11:30am Friday
United States (PT)9:30am Friday
Brazil (BRT)2:30pm Friday
Australia (AET)4:30am Saturday
Australia (AWT)1:30am Saturday
Australia (ACT)4am Saturday
Mexico (CST)11:30am Friday
Japan (JST)2:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)7:30pm Friday
Egypt (EET)7:30pm Friday
China (CST)1:30am Saturday
India (IST)11pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)1:30am Saturday
Turkey (TRT)8:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)9:30pm Friday

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Aston Martin announce new team principal in stunning F1 shakeup

