F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
The F1 sprint race format returns for the final time this season at the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix.
A maximum of eight points are on offer for title rivals Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen to grab as the trio fight to claim this year's drivers' championship trophy.
Norris heads to Qatar clinging on to his lead in the standings whilst both Piastri and Verstappen are 24 points behind.
The British McLaren driver cannot become champion after Saturday's sprint, but both the 100km race and Friday's sprint qualifying could prove crucial to his chances of leaving the weekend as F1's new champion.
Before Saturday's 19-lap sprint, the grid needs to be set. Here is how you can watch sprint qualifying at the Qatar GP today (Friday, November 28).
When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the Qatar GP?
The final sprint shootout of 2025 kicks off at the Qatar GP today (Friday), November 28, at 8:30pm local time (AST), ahead of Saturday's sprint at Lusail.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Sprint Qualifying - Friday, November 28, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AST)
|8:30pm Friday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|5:30pm Friday
|Central European Time (CET)
|6:30pm Friday
|United States (ET)
|12:30pm Friday
|United States (CT)
|11:30am Friday
|United States (PT)
|9:30am Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|2:30pm Friday
|Australia (AET)
|4:30am Saturday
|Australia (AWT)
|1:30am Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|4am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|11:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|2:30am Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|7:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EET)
|7:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|1:30am Saturday
|India (IST)
|11pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|1:30am Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|8:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|9:30pm Friday
How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Black Friday has arrived and ExpressVPN have launched a limited-time promotion offering an additional 30% off 12 and 24-month plans until December 1. Click here to get your hands on this global deal and sign up to a secure network.
Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.
READ MORE: Aston Martin announce new team principal in stunning F1 shakeup
Related
Latest News
F1 Store launch HUGE Black Friday sale with 70% off 2025 kit
- 2 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- 39 minutes ago
Mick Schumacher 'in contention' for F1 seat
- 1 hour ago
McLaren F1 boss calls for FIA rule change after double disqualification
- 2 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- 3 hours ago
Damon Hill wants Lando Norris as champion...because he's British
- Yesterday 22:42
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 9 november
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 9 november