close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Lando Norris with the British flag

Damon Hill wants Lando Norris as champion...because he's British

Damon Hill wants Lando Norris as champion...because he's British

Kerry Violet
Lando Norris with the British flag

1996 F1 champion Damon Hill has said he is rooting for Lando Norris to win this year's championship because of his nationality.

British bias is a term which has been frequently thrown around with regards to the 2025 F1 campaign after fans and pundits accused British team McLaren of favouring Norris over his Australian team-mate, Oscar Piastri.

The team have always denied favouritism of any kind and at times in this year's championship, have arguably tried too hard to level the playing field as Norris and Piastri battle it out for the title.

With just two rounds to go, the British star leads the standings, with Piastri and reigning champion Max Verstappen both 24 points behind him, and he will be hoping he can claim his maiden victory this weekend in Qatar.

F1 Driver Standings
Position Driver Team Points
1 Lando Norris McLaren 390
2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 366
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 366

Can Norris become Britain's 11th F1 champion?

To claim the title and become the UK's 11th F1 champion, all Norris needs to do at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix is outscore both his rivals by two points, or just a single point if he secures a grand prix victory on Sunday as well.

And he will have a huge amount of support behind him as he attempts to keep the Dutchman and his Aussie team-mate at bay.

One man who will be cheering Norris on is none other than 22-time grand prix winner Hill, who told Express Sport: "Lando is world champion material, he's already shown that this year. Yes, there was a time when he went missing, but he's definitely back with a vengeance now, so it's looking good for him.

"From a patriotic point of view, of course we're rooting for Lando – keep it in the family a little bit! We've got a great record in this country of world champions," Hill continued.

"We always seem to be able to produce a new one. If one of us withers, then there's another one waiting." F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris 'embarrassed' as Red Bull 'laugh' at McLaren team orders

Related

F1 Lando Norris Damon Hill

Latest News

Damon Hill wants Lando Norris as champion...because he's British
Latest F1 News

Damon Hill wants Lando Norris as champion...because he's British

  • 43 minutes ago
Fernando Alonso reveals terms to keep racing with Aston Martin in F1
Latest F1 News

Fernando Alonso reveals terms to keep racing with Aston Martin in F1

  • 1 hour ago
Sebastian Vettel gave Lewis Hamilton one piece of advice over Ferrari move
Latest F1 News

Sebastian Vettel gave Lewis Hamilton one piece of advice over Ferrari move

  • 2 hours ago
McLaren reveal 'concerning' moment they 'knew' Piastri and Norris would be disqualified
Latest F1 News

McLaren reveal 'concerning' moment they 'knew' Piastri and Norris would be disqualified

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen completes F1 U-turn
Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen completes F1 U-turn

  • Today 18:55
F1 News Today: Lando Norris 'embarrassed' as Red Bull 'laugh' at McLaren team orders
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lando Norris 'embarrassed' as Red Bull 'laugh' at McLaren team orders

  • Today 18:15
More news

Most read

'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
75.000+ views

'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'

  • 19 november
 FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
50.000+ views

FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 22 november
 F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
50.000+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions

  • 22 november
 FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
30.000+ views

FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 9 november
 A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
30.000+ views

A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen

  • 7 november
 FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
30.000+ views

FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 23 november

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x