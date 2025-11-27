Damon Hill wants Lando Norris as champion...because he's British

1996 F1 champion Damon Hill has said he is rooting for Lando Norris to win this year's championship because of his nationality.

British bias is a term which has been frequently thrown around with regards to the 2025 F1 campaign after fans and pundits accused British team McLaren of favouring Norris over his Australian team-mate, Oscar Piastri.

The team have always denied favouritism of any kind and at times in this year's championship, have arguably tried too hard to level the playing field as Norris and Piastri battle it out for the title.

With just two rounds to go, the British star leads the standings, with Piastri and reigning champion Max Verstappen both 24 points behind him, and he will be hoping he can claim his maiden victory this weekend in Qatar.

F1 Driver Standings Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 390 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 366 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 366

Can Norris become Britain's 11th F1 champion?

To claim the title and become the UK's 11th F1 champion, all Norris needs to do at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix is outscore both his rivals by two points, or just a single point if he secures a grand prix victory on Sunday as well.

And he will have a huge amount of support behind him as he attempts to keep the Dutchman and his Aussie team-mate at bay.

One man who will be cheering Norris on is none other than 22-time grand prix winner Hill, who told Express Sport: "Lando is world champion material, he's already shown that this year. Yes, there was a time when he went missing, but he's definitely back with a vengeance now, so it's looking good for him.

"From a patriotic point of view, of course we're rooting for Lando – keep it in the family a little bit! We've got a great record in this country of world champions," Hill continued.

"We always seem to be able to produce a new one. If one of us withers, then there's another one waiting."

