'All out attack' - Jos Verstappen fires F1 season finale battle cry
Jos Verstappen has fired a warning shot across the bow of McLaren as his son, Max Verstappen, looks to snatch a fifth F1 title away from under their noses.
A late disqualification for both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri has thrown the title race wide open again in the dying stages of the F1 season.
Both Verstappen and Piastri are now just 24 points behind Norris with two grands prix and a sprint race left to contend with.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|390
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|366
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|366
Norris 'only' needs to come second from now to Abu Dhabi's chequered flag and he will be champion, but any F1 fan will tell you that stranger things have happened - and do happen regularly - in this sport.
Red Bull put pressure on McLaren
So naturally Red Bull will want to pile on the pressure, and that is exactly what Verstappen's father has done.
"The pressure is now on McLaren, and they will feel it," Jos told Formule1.nl.
"It is still the case that if Max wins the remaining races and Norris finishes second every time, Norris will become world champion.
"But Oscar Piastri is also still in the running, and he won't be very happy at the moment either. You can see a clear difference between the two McLarens on the track, how they go through the corners. One slides, the other doesn't, and that also raises questions.
"In any case, it's going to be a hugely exciting end to the season and for Max, everything has to fall into place.
"But he still has nothing to lose and can go all out on the attack. And that's what he'll do."
F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris 'embarrassed' as Jos Verstappen demands action from McLaren
