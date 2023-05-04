Wolff admits excitement to return to 'different BEAST' in Miami

Harry Smith

Toto Wolff has explained how the 'incredible buzz' of the Miami Grand Prix made last year's inaugural running of the event so special.

The Mercedes team principal watched his team struggle in the shadows of Red Bull and Ferrari at last year's Miami Grand Prix with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing P5 and P6 respectively, but the Austrian was impressed by the show.

While the Las Vegas Grand Prix has stolen some of the thunder from the east coast's headline event, the 2022 Miami Grand Prix attracted some of America's biggest stars in a mesmerising spectacle.

Now Wolff is looking forward to F1's return to the Miami International Autodrome as his Mercedes team look to claw back some performance relative to Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Back in the 305

Speaking to the official Mercedes F1 Team website, Wolff said: "It's a circuit that is a different beast compared to the last few races.

"There's a real mix of corners, with some high-speed sections, long straights but also tight, twisty areas."

Lewis Hamilton finished in P6 in Baku, while George Russell could only manage a P8 finish

The Mercedes team principal also explained the off-track draws of the Miami Grand Prix.

"It's also going to be a busy weekend with plenty of off-track activities and events for the team and our partners. There was an incredible buzz last year and I have no doubts it will be another spectacular event this year."

