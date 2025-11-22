F1 Race Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
The glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be on full show today, with the main event of the weekend taking place from 8pm local time (PST).
This year's Las Vegas GP exhibits the quirk of being the only full-length race on the 2025 calendar to take place on a Saturday.
Saturday night's alright in Vegas, with the 50-lap race set to wow fans as Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen resume their championship battle under the lights along the city's iconic Strip.
Norris heads into Saturday's main event with a 24-point lead over McLaren team-mate Piastri, while Verstappen is a further 25 points back, 49 points behind Norris heading into the race.
That means that Verstappen can officially be eliminated from the championship battle today, if Norris outscores him by nine or more points.
Here's how you can catch Saturday's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in your region!
F1 Race times - Las Vegas Grand Prix
Lights out in Las Vegas is today (Saturday, November 22, 2025), at 8pm local time (PST) in the Nevada city.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Race - Saturday, November 22, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (PST)
|8pm Saturday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|4am Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|5am Sunday
|United States (ET)
|11pm Saturday
|United States (CT)
|10pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|1am Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|3pm Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|12pm Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|2:30pm Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|10pm Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|1pm Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|6am Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|6am Sunday
|China (CST)
|12pm Sunday
|India (IST)
|9:30am Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|12pm Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|7am Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|7am Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|8am Sunday
How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
