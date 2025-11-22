close global

Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 Race Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sam Cook
The glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be on full show today, with the main event of the weekend taking place from 8pm local time (PST).

This year's Las Vegas GP exhibits the quirk of being the only full-length race on the 2025 calendar to take place on a Saturday.

Saturday night's alright in Vegas, with the 50-lap race set to wow fans as Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen resume their championship battle under the lights along the city's iconic Strip.

Norris heads into Saturday's main event with a 24-point lead over McLaren team-mate Piastri, while Verstappen is a further 25 points back, 49 points behind Norris heading into the race.

That means that Verstappen can officially be eliminated from the championship battle today, if Norris outscores him by nine or more points.

Here's how you can catch Saturday's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in your region!

F1 Race times - Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lights out in Las Vegas is today (Saturday, November 22, 2025), at 8pm local time (PST) in the Nevada city.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Saturday, November 22, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (PST)8pm Saturday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)4am Sunday
Central European Time (CET)5am Sunday
United States (ET)11pm Saturday
United States (CT)10pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)1am Sunday
Australia (AET)3pm Sunday
Australia (AWST)12pm Sunday
Australia (ACT)2:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST)10pm Saturday
Japan (JST)1pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST)6am Sunday
Egypt (EET)6am Sunday
China (CST)12pm Sunday
India (IST)9:30am Sunday
Singapore (SGT)12pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)7am Sunday
Turkey (TRT)7am Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)8am Sunday

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

