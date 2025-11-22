F1 Race Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

The glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be on full show today, with the main event of the weekend taking place from 8pm local time (PST).

This year's Las Vegas GP exhibits the quirk of being the only full-length race on the 2025 calendar to take place on a Saturday.

Saturday night's alright in Vegas, with the 50-lap race set to wow fans as Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen resume their championship battle under the lights along the city's iconic Strip.

Norris heads into Saturday's main event with a 24-point lead over McLaren team-mate Piastri, while Verstappen is a further 25 points back, 49 points behind Norris heading into the race.

That means that Verstappen can officially be eliminated from the championship battle today, if Norris outscores him by nine or more points.

Here's how you can catch Saturday's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in your region!

F1 Race times - Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lights out in Las Vegas is today (Saturday, November 22, 2025), at 8pm local time (PST) in the Nevada city.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Saturday, November 22, 2025

Location Time Local time (PST) 8pm Saturday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 4am Sunday Central European Time (CET) 5am Sunday United States (ET) 11pm Saturday United States (CT) 10pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 1am Sunday Australia (AET) 3pm Sunday Australia (AWST) 12pm Sunday Australia (ACT) 2:30pm Sunday Mexico (CST) 10pm Saturday Japan (JST) 1pm Sunday South Africa (SAST) 6am Sunday Egypt (EET) 6am Sunday China (CST) 12pm Sunday India (IST) 9:30am Sunday Singapore (SGT) 12pm Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 7am Sunday Turkey (TRT) 7am Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 8am Sunday

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.

Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen tells McLaren to contact FIA as 'unacceptable' penalty slammed at Las Vegas GP

Related