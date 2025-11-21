Thursday night's Las Vegas Grand Prix practice was red flagged for potential loose road furniture for the second time in three years.

A marshal spotted a possible loose manhole cover with around 20 minutes left in the session and notified race officials, who red flagged the session to avoid a repeat of 2023 – when Carlos Sainz's Ferrari was destroyed by a loose cover.

The session was halted just as most teams were beginning their qualifying simulation runs, with a number of drivers on fast laps when the red flag was thrown – with a late restart prompting a scramble for track position.

That late scramble went poorly for Charles Leclerc, who pulled off the track into a run-off area with an apparent gearbox issue on his warmup lap.

The late scramble then went poorly for everyone on track, when the red flag flew once again before anybody was able to set a time, leaving teams going into Friday night's session without a clear sense of their pace.

Lando Norris finished top of the timing sheets ahead of Kimi Antonelli and Leclerc, but it would be a mistake to read anything meaningful into those standings, as very few drivers set a true single push lap.

In the words of Sky Sports' David Croft: "This has been a very, very frustrating last 15 or 20 minutes of the session."

F1 FP2 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

There is no more F1 today, but practice continues in Vegas with FP3 on Friday, 21st November at 4:30pm (local time) and 12:30am on Saturday, 22st November (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.

