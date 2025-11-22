Why Max Verstappen is about to be forced to change his F1 driver number

Max Verstappen looks likely to be driving an F1 car with a new number on the nose for the 2026 season. What's up with that?

F1 fans have become accustomed to the sight of the lead Red Bull flying around the track with a big number one on the front, but he's not entitled to that number forever.

While he's been allowed to don the champion's number since the start of the 2022 season, it looks increasingly like one of the two McLaren drivers is going to take this year's title, and the right to the number one.

That should see Verstappen revert to the No. 33 that he drove previously - but the FIA is allowing drivers to change their 'career number' from next year, which he's hinted that he might take them up on.

What number will Max Verstappen use in 2026?

The reigning champion was actually quizzed this week on what number he'd opt for next year, answering: "That’s a very good question! I will look at it over the winter, but my favourite number is three. We just need to see whether that is actually possible."

It is technically possible but, with Daniel Ricciardo having used the number within the last two years, Verstappen would need permission from the FIA for the switch from his previously selected 33.

"I actually wanted 69, but my dad said 'that’s not a good idea'," he admitted. "But that number always looks the same, no matter how you look at the car!

"69 would be very good for the photos and marketing, and for the caps as well. It doesn’t matter how you wear them, it always stays 69. In that respect it would be a good marketing tool.

"I also like 27, but Nico already has that. I think 2 and 7 look really nice together in terms of shape. So 3 is my favourite number, but there are several numbers I find cool."

