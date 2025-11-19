Aston Martin ‘guaranteed’ to win F1 title by THIS date

A former F1 racer has said that Aston Martin will be winning titles 'within the next three years'.

The Silverstone-based outfit are highly ambitious, and have invested a lot of money in getting the best minds on board with their design team, and the best facilities to develop their machinery.

Aston Martin recently hired design legend Adrian Newey - a man who has claimed 25 world championships across his career with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull - as well as Enrico Cardille from Ferrari.

On top of this, they have a two-time world champion racer in Fernando Alonso signed until at least the end of the 2026 season, and wholesale regulation changes coming next year which may just allow them to get a jump on their competitors.

Since joining in March, Newey has been solely focused on trying to master those upcoming regulation changes, recently revealing the extent of his work on trying to make Aston Martin as competitive as possible in 2026.

Now, Juan Pablo Montoya, who raced a Newey-designed car in 2005 at McLaren, has said that even if the Brit doesn't manage to turn Aston Martin into contenders in 2026, by 2027, they should be there.

"You can't write Fernando Alonso off for a championship challenge next year," Montoya told PokerStrategy.

"If Adrian Newey doesn't get it right with the Aston Martin next year, he will in 2027. Aston Martin will have a world champion in the next three years, I guarantee it. Honda won't sit still if they don't, every time Honda is involved in F1, they win.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure Aston Martin will be competitive next year, but if Newey finds that loophole in the rules, they will win everything."

Will Alonso retire at the end of 2026?

Now 44 years old, Alonso's hopes of a third world championship title may be fading away, but he could still claim a 33rd career grand prix victory.

Alonso has not won a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, but does have a contract that runs until the end of next season, and may even go on beyond that.

The Spaniard has said that, if Aston Martin provide him with a car that's fighting for race wins in 2026, he'll be happy to retire, but if they're still struggling for top 10 finishes, he may well carry on beyond that.

Alonso's driving ability is still there compared to his rivals, out-qualifiying his much younger team-mate Lance Stroll ahead of a grand prix on all 21 occasions in 2025, and he sits 12th in the drivers' championship despite being given a very inconsistent car this season.

