F1 pundit announces birth of child in adorable social media post

F1 and IndyCar pundit Will Buxton has announced the birth of his son on social media with Victoria Helyar.

Buxton will be most familiar to Drive to Survive audiences, appearing in the docu-series to provide insight into the sport and its seasons, while also working with F1TV from 2018 until 2024, before leaving the sport to cover IndyCar on FOX.

The pundit is married to former Racing Point employee Victoria Heylar, with whom he shares a daughter and has another daughter from a previous relationship.

Now, Buxton has revealed that a baby boy has joined the family, sharing a picture of their newborn on Instagram, where he revealed his son was called William Philip Thomas Buxton.

Buxton welcomes son

In the caption, Buxton wrote: “William Philip Thomas Buxton arrived in our world on Wednesday evening, and we are completely and immediately in love with him,” the F1 pundit wrote on Instagram.

“Named for his Grandfathers and his Uncle, he’s already home and warm in the embrace of his loving sisters.

“I find myself unable to gather the adequate words to explain how deeply in awe I am of my wife and how she has coped and thrived with every step of the last nine months. I’m absolutely floored by her strength.

“We are again indebted to the incredible NHS and the wonderful staff at the John Radcliffe who went above and beyond at every step, with efficiency, skill, kindness and generosity of spirit and of care.

“He’s a happy soul. Just magic.”

Buxton isn’t the only F1 pundit to recently welcome a newborn child, with Sky Sports F1 star Naomi Schiff recently announcing the birth of her son Raphael Schiff-Dedieu.

