F1 pundit announces birth of child in adorable social media post
F1 pundit announces birth of child in adorable social media post
F1 and IndyCar pundit Will Buxton has announced the birth of his son on social media with Victoria Helyar.
Buxton will be most familiar to Drive to Survive audiences, appearing in the docu-series to provide insight into the sport and its seasons, while also working with F1TV from 2018 until 2024, before leaving the sport to cover IndyCar on FOX.
The pundit is married to former Racing Point employee Victoria Heylar, with whom he shares a daughter and has another daughter from a previous relationship.
Now, Buxton has revealed that a baby boy has joined the family, sharing a picture of their newborn on Instagram, where he revealed his son was called William Philip Thomas Buxton.
Buxton welcomes son
In the caption, Buxton wrote: “William Philip Thomas Buxton arrived in our world on Wednesday evening, and we are completely and immediately in love with him,” the F1 pundit wrote on Instagram.
“Named for his Grandfathers and his Uncle, he’s already home and warm in the embrace of his loving sisters.
“I find myself unable to gather the adequate words to explain how deeply in awe I am of my wife and how she has coped and thrived with every step of the last nine months. I’m absolutely floored by her strength.
“We are again indebted to the incredible NHS and the wonderful staff at the John Radcliffe who went above and beyond at every step, with efficiency, skill, kindness and generosity of spirit and of care.
“He’s a happy soul. Just magic.”
Buxton isn’t the only F1 pundit to recently welcome a newborn child, with Sky Sports F1 star Naomi Schiff recently announcing the birth of her son Raphael Schiff-Dedieu.
F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick
Related
Latest News
Could Lewis Hamilton ditch iconic 44? Ferrari star among F1 drivers given permission to change driver number
- 2 minutes ago
F1 in limbo as future of pitstops uncertain
- 49 minutes ago
Mercedes and Ferrari announce special Las Vegas Grand Prix collections
- 1 hour ago
F1 pundit announces birth of child in adorable social media post
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: BLOCKBUSTER signing attempt revealed as F1's richest team named
- 3 hours ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Full track layout for the F1 street circuit
- Today 14:55
Most read
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- 27 october
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 27 october
Ferrari make early decision on Lewis Hamilton contract extension
- 30 october
FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 9 november
A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
- 7 november