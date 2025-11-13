Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has lined up his ideal candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari should he leave the sport in 2027.

Hamilton’s dip in form at Ferrari has been one of the biggest storylines of the 2025 season, not only struggling to adjust to the SF-25 but also being largely outpaced by team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The 28-year-old has achieved seven podiums compared to Hamilton’s zero in 2025, and leads his championship winning team-mate by 66 points in the drivers’ standings.

Hamilton’s miserable results in 2025 has sparked speculation that he could leave the sport at the end of 2026, if Ferrari’s car and the new regulations do not yield success for the Brit.

Alongside talk of a potential exit for Hamilton, the stock of Haas driver – and former Ferrari junior driver – Ollie Bearman has risen in recent races.

Could Bearman replace Hamilton at Ferrari?

Bearman is already a known quantity to Ferrari, having been part of their junior team since 2022, not to mention his entry on F1’s stage at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP where he replaced Carlos Sainz and finished seventh.

In the past four grands prix, Bearman has scored 24 points and currently outclasses his more experienced team-mate Esteban Ocon in the drivers’ standings, sitting 10 points ahead of the Frenchman in P11.

Former Haas team principal Steiner, who has previously argued he ‘signed’ Bearman up in 2023, has claimed that Brit should replace Hamilton at Ferrari in 2027 if the champion continues to struggle at the team.

“If Hamilton next year isn't any good, he should replace him. Ollie is doing a fantastic job, he knows what he is worth,” Steiner explained on The Red Flags podcast.

“Beginning of the year he made mistakes. Now he's as clean as they get. I mean he blows away Ocon, leaves him behind, who obviously is a much more experienced driver and paid a lot more money I guess.

“I think if Ferrari doesn't give him a seat in 2027 I think he will get a seat in one of the other top seats anyway in 2027 he won't be hanging around in the midfield.

“He shows what he can do, his drives are so solid at the moment. Fantastic to watch.”

