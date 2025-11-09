close global

﻿
Start, sprint, Brazil GP, 2025

F1 Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Kerry Violet
Start, sprint, Brazil GP, 2025

The main event at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Sunday, November 9) as the F1 title fight continues to sway in Lando Norris' favour with just four rounds to go.

An eventful weekend in Sao Paulo has seen Norris extend his championship lead over Oscar Piastri to nine points, after the Brit won the sprint race that his team-mate crashed out of.

Norris also goes into Sunday's main event with the upper hand over Piastri and fellow title rival Max Verstappen.

The McLaren star will start on pole position alongside Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, with Piastri forced to settle for the second row having only qualified in P4.

Verstappen will once again have his work cut out for him at Interlagos after suffering his first Q1 exit since Sochi 2021, meaning he will start Sunday's grand prix from P16. The reigning champion won last year's race in Brazil from P17, but has complained about the set-up of his RB21 all weekend long.

With just four grands prix and one final sprint left for the drivers' championship to be decided, you won't want to miss a second of on-track action.

Here's how you can catch Sunday's F1 Brazilian Grand Prix in your region!

F1 Race time - Brazilian Grand Prix

The second race of the Brazilian GP weekend takes place today (Sunday, November 9) at 2pm local time (BRT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, November 9, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (BRT)2pm Sunday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)5pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET)6pm Sunday
United States (ET)12pm Sunday
United States (CT)11am Sunday
United States (PT)9am Sunday
Australia (AEST)3am Monday
Australia (AWST)1am Monday
Australia (ACST)2:30am Monday
Mexico (CST)11am Sunday
Japan (JST)2am Monday
South Africa (SAST)7pm Sunday
Egypt (EET)7pm Sunday
China (CST)1am Monday
India (IST)10:30pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT)1am Monday
Saudi Arabia (AST)8pm Sunday
Turkey (TRT)8pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)9pm Sunday

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Brazilian Grand Prix times and grid positions in Sao Paulo

F1 Standings

