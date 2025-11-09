The main event at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Sunday, November 9) as the F1 title fight continues to sway in Lando Norris' favour with just four rounds to go.

An eventful weekend in Sao Paulo has seen Norris extend his championship lead over Oscar Piastri to nine points, after the Brit won the sprint race that his team-mate crashed out of.

Norris also goes into Sunday's main event with the upper hand over Piastri and fellow title rival Max Verstappen.

The McLaren star will start on pole position alongside Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, with Piastri forced to settle for the second row having only qualified in P4.

Verstappen will once again have his work cut out for him at Interlagos after suffering his first Q1 exit since Sochi 2021, meaning he will start Sunday's grand prix from P16. The reigning champion won last year's race in Brazil from P17, but has complained about the set-up of his RB21 all weekend long.

With just four grands prix and one final sprint left for the drivers' championship to be decided, you won't want to miss a second of on-track action.

Here's how you can catch Sunday's F1 Brazilian Grand Prix in your region!

F1 Race time - Brazilian Grand Prix

The second race of the Brazilian GP weekend takes place today (Sunday, November 9) at 2pm local time (BRT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, November 9, 2025

Location Time Local time (BRT) 2pm Sunday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 5pm Sunday Central European Time (CET) 6pm Sunday United States (ET) 12pm Sunday United States (CT) 11am Sunday United States (PT) 9am Sunday Australia (AEST) 3am Monday Australia (AWST) 1am Monday Australia (ACST) 2:30am Monday Mexico (CST) 11am Sunday Japan (JST) 2am Monday South Africa (SAST) 7pm Sunday Egypt (EET) 7pm Sunday China (CST) 1am Monday India (IST) 10:30pm Sunday Singapore (SGT) 1am Monday Saudi Arabia (AST) 8pm Sunday Turkey (TRT) 8pm Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 9pm Sunday

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia *Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.

Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Brazilian Grand Prix times and grid positions in Sao Paulo

Related