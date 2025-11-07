Forget Saturday (or even Friday), no matter what happens in these sessions, all we need to know is Sunday is all that matters for Max Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

You might think, 'Dan, but what about if he gets a penalty and has to start so far down the grid he's almost in Paraguay?'

That's a fair question but we now have enough evidence to suggest it doesn't matter where Verstappen is at the start of race day - you just cannot rule him out.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2024

If you only need one slither of evidence to back up the above then last year's race at the track has everything you really need.

Verstappen was on the backfoot in a number of ways heading into the weekend, having been given a five-place grid penalty for an enforced engine change.

That was made worse come qualifying when a red flag caused by Lance Stroll saw the Dutchman drop out of Q2 in 12th place, meaning he would have to start the race in 17th place... oh and rival Lando Norris, who had the momentum in the title battle, was on pole position. A grim Sunday looked on the horizon.

Verstappen though took full advantage of some chaotic driving in front of him in mixed conditions to storm through the field and take victory, with Norris over half-a-minute down in sixth. It as good as sealed Verstappen's fourth title.

Passing Lewis Hamilton TWICE!

Sure, 2024 helped out Verstappen when there was a virtual safety car that came out at the worst time for Norris, but Verstappen's Interlagos mastery isn't just linked to one year.

The 2019 season was one of Lewis Hamilton's most dominant yet in Brazil Verstappen ran rings around him to take one of his finest grand prix wins.

In the space of just over a minute, he passed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc before catching up with Lewis Hamilton and passing him on the inside of turn one.

After the retirement of Valtteri Bottas, a safety car was called out, with Red Bull pitting Verstappen. Mercedes elected against pitting Hamilton meaning he had track position again.

Following the restart, the Dutchman easily made ground to pass Hamilton again on his way to a sublime triumph. It was like Abu Dhabi 2021, but more fair, and less Michael Masi.

Max Verstappen has a superb record at the Brazilian GP

The crazy Interlaogs save

It's common for the Brazilian Grand Prix to be hit by rain, but even by Interlagos standards - 2016 was extreme.

Mercedes were by far the class of the field, and even given the conditions, it was no surprise to see Lewis Hamilton out in front, with his team-mate Nico Rosberg sitting back in second knowing if he finished there for the rest of the season he would become world champion.

But not far behind them was Verstappen, who in the incredibly tricky conditions was at times faster than Rosberg. This is Max in his rookie season with the main Red Bull team remember and just his second in F1.

And that did show during the race, when Verstappen clipped a painted white line (a no-no in the wet) on the straight, putting him into a spin that he somehow kept out of the barrier and eventually pointing the correct way without damage on the way to a well earned podium.

In summary, given Verstappen's form in the dry and the wet and ability to win races from the back of the grid - you cannot write him off heading into Sunday's race. Even if he is now the hunter rather than the hunted in a title fight with McLaren as we head into the sprint weekend...

Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 357 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 356 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 321

