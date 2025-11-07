Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson has answered queries over whether Oscar Piastri will leave McLaren if he loses the 2025 title to Lando Norris.

Since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Norris has been the most consistent McLaren driver while Piastri has been unable to unlock the previous pace he demonstrated at the start of the season.

The Brit now possesses a one point advantage at the top of the standings, and with four rounds remaining has burst forth as the favourite in the title fight.

It would be a remarkable turnaround should Norris clinch the title from his team-mate, with the 25-year-old 34 points behind Piastri after the Dutch GP.

Alongside Norris’ resurgence, some fans (and Bernie Ecclestone) have accused McLaren of favouring the British driver, and this external noise could be placing additional pressure on Piastri.

Will Piastri leave McLaren?

Writing for Sky Sports, pundit and former driver Davidson was asked a series of questions by fans ahead of the 2025 title showdown, one of which was: “If (big if) Lando wins the championship, do you think Oscar will start looking elsewhere for 2027?”

Davidson stated that, although drivers always have their eyes on other teams, losing to Norris at McLaren would not prompt his exit but instead energise Piastri to reclaim the title in 2026 against his team-mate.

“As a driver, you always have to look out for number one. I know first-hand that drivers, even if you feel settled in a team, you've always got your eyes on somewhere else,” Davidson explained.

“You're always doing a little bit of window-shopping to see whether there's a better deal on the table elsewhere, whether you'd be happier elsewhere.

“I think you've got to be happy where you are right now. You're in the best car. They've won the constructors' title for the last two years. If you don't win it this year, you came very close. He raised his game massively this year from last year. A little bit of extra work, you could then come back even stronger. He's still improving as a driver.

“It would be a personal satisfaction to beat the guy that's beaten you this year in the same team, same environment. McLaren could still be the best car next year despite the rule changes. I think you'd be in a very powerful position still within McLaren.

“If I was in his position, even if I lost this year, I think it would be too early to start putting wheels in motion to be somewhere else, but never say never.”

