Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff reveals 'nuts' sacrifice to win world titles
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff reveals 'nuts' sacrifice to win world titles
Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has revealed what he will sacrifice to win a world title in the sport.
Wolff has established a tremendous legacy for himself and Mercedes in F1, winning eight consecutive constructors’ titles from 2014 until 2021, along with seven drivers titles for Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.
While the team still continue to collect race wins, Mercedes have been absent from the title fight since their 2021 showdown with Red Bull, and the team boss recently revealed what he would sacrifice to win championships.
Speaking at the Autosport Business Exchange in New York, Wolff discussed major changes over the years in the sport, including the introduction of the cost cap and the financial implications of the rules.
Wolff on the F1 cost cap
The cost cap was introduced in F1 to ensure parity between teams with bigger budgets and those with less resources, with Wolff hailing the decision during the interview.
Wolff explained: “Yeah, the sport has changed tremendously, because when I started, it was a marketing exercise only for big consumer brands. So Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull, we were fighting for glory with the hope of enhancing our mother brands.
“The landscape changed when we when we introduced the cost cap. The main reason for the first cost cap was not increasing profits of the teams, but to kind of balance the performances between the teams, so smaller teams that were running on little budgets, were theoretically competitors in the long term against the big teams.
“That was the right decision for the sport. It created more vulnerability in the results. And the consequence that we have seen was tremendous on the PnL (profit and loss).
“But having said that, and this maybe sounds nuts for any conventional entrepreneur, is that I would give up any profit for winning championships. And that is the racer mentality that many of us have in the team that hasn't changed since we started in the sport as drivers or as entrepreneurs do.”
READ MORE: Russell to Ferrari? How Verstappen could decide Hamilton's future
Related
Latest News
F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Sao Paulo
- 31 minutes ago
The rain falls, the ghost awakens: Verstappen is Norris' biggest nightmare
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff reveals 'nuts' sacrifice to win world titles
- 2 hours ago
Lando Norris is ONE race away from achieving what no other F1 driver can do
- 3 hours ago
McLaren 2026 car name leaked
- Today 09:42
Aston Martin land big win after signing Ferrari F1 legend
- Today 08:58
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- 27 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october