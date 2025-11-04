It’s the Tuesday before an F1 race weekend. Which means it’s time to project positivity on Lewis Hamilton’s Brazilian Grand Prix, before there is nothing left to hope for.

Hamilton’s absence from the F1 podium in 2025 has been well documented, particularly when he broke an unwanted record at the US GP. The Brit completed 19 races for Ferrari without stepping on the podium, eclipsing Didier Pironi’s record of 18 races which he held for 43 years.

While Hamilton came tantalisingly close to his first Ferrari podium at the Mexican GP, where he qualified third, a 10-second time penalty put an end to any hopes of a resurgence there and ended up in an unrepresentative eighth.

So, we look forward to Brazil as a chance for the champion to banish his Ferrari demons, and what a place it would be to do it! In front of a crowd who have historically adored him, and a nation he now has citizenship.

But, is it realistic to expect a podium from Hamilton at the Brazilian GP?

Ferrari have enjoyed a sudden upturn in performance at the US and Mexican grands prix, with Charles Leclerc finishing on the podium at both events, while Hamilton has edged closer to the result after a difficult year adjusting to his new team.

While there is no one single reason for this change, both Leclerc and Hamilton have praised Ferrari for their work behind the scenes in recent races.

Is a podium on the cards for Hamilton?

Speaking after qualifying in Mexico, Leclerc said: “I don’t think there’s a silver bullet or something that we’ve changed significantly that makes us a lot better now than three, four, five races ago. I think it’s a little bit everywhere.

“Like Lewis was saying, I think the processes and all the small differences make a big difference at the end, and we improved all that in the last few weekends.”

On the Thursday in Mexico, Hamilton also praised the team, and said: “In terms of the season, I think we're seeing a lot of progress.

“Particularly on my side since the summer break. I think there's been some small tweaks I have had to my approach and to the work that I'm doing. The guys have been making progress.

"I've been feeling much better in the car. And I feel like each weekend is getting better. It's taken a long time to get to this point. But progress takes time.”

Lewis Hamilton has failed to record a single top three finish in 2025

The Ferrari pair were scant on the details, but the past two races have paved the way for a more optimistic end to the F1 season for Ferrari. If this form continues and Hamilton remains comfortable with the car, there is no reason he cannot replicate his qualifying result in Mexico.

Even if he doesn’t, Interlagos has proven over the years that anything can happen. Hamilton himself only has to look at his comeback at the 2021 Brazilian GP, where he went from 10th on the grid to first place in the race, to remain in championship contention with Verstappen.

Granted, this was during a season where Hamilton was at his absolute best, fighting Verstappen for the world title in a car and team he was more comfortable with. Such resurgence may be difficult to repeat at Interlagos with Ferrari, but not impossible.

Verstappen himself also demonstrated last year that a recovery is possible, particularly if the weather comes into play. The Dutchman pulled off one of his greatest F1 victories, where he rocketed up the field from P17 to win the 2024 Brazilian GP, his first since June that year, as the levels of rain fluctuated.

Again a similar caveat must be applied. Verstappen achieved this race win in the prime of his career, where he was easily the best driver on the grid, even if Red Bull had suffered in performance that year.

Whether Hamilton can retrieve his wet weather skills of old in the SF-25 remains an entirely different matter. The point is however, if Hamilton is going to achieve a podium with Ferrari this year, Interlagos is the most realistic option left on the calendar left to do so.

