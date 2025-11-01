Max Verstappen has become one of the biggest names in F1 history. Not only does he boast global recognition and a massive fan following, but his success on the track has also filled his bank account.

We now take a closer look at some of the most extravagant possessions owned by the four-time world champion.

Currently, Verstappen is the highest-paid driver on the F1 grid. The 28-year-old from Limburg reportedly earns a base salary of €56.2million (£49.3m) per year from Red Bull – and that’s before bonuses and prize money.

Rumour has it that in 2023 he pocketed an extra €1m (£900,000) for every win, with 19 wins out of 22 races that season. With additional lucrative sponsorships and smart real estate investments, his net worth is estimated to have topped €180m (£156m) as of 2025. Let’s explore some of his priciest assets.

Penthouse Monaco Max Verstappen

Max’s luxurious penthouse in Monaco is a prime example of his lavish lifestyle. Like many drivers, he has chosen to register in the tax-friendly microstate, although life in Monaco comes at a premium.

His penthouse is valued at nearly €14m (£12.3m) and is filled with high-end furnishings, a custom racing simulator worth around €30,000 (£26,000), and a pair of Bengal kittens – each reportedly costing over €2,500 (£2,200). Fans even joke that his feline companions go by the names Lewis and Toto.

Max Verstappen's watches

When it comes to his watch collection, the details remain somewhat mysterious. The Red Bull driver is seen sporting an exclusive TAG Heuer from his sponsor, with the square Tag Heuer Monaco being a regular on his wrist.

Priced between €3,000 (£2,600) and €7,000 (£6,140), it’s a much more accessible option compared to the ultra-premium pieces sported by some of his rivals. In everyday life, he’s also been spotted wearing a TAG Heuer Carrera – an 18k yellow gold model – while vacation snapshots sometimes feature his Rolex Daytona or the striking Platina Daytona, which carries a catalogue price of nearly €80,000 (£70,000).

Max Verstappen's Car Collection

Shifting from his home and watches to his passion for cars, Verstappen’s private car collection is equally impressive. An avid motor enthusiast, he owns a range of vehicles that many dream about.

His collection includes a Renault R.S.01 valued at €346,000 (£306,000) and a yellow Renault Clio gifted by his parents.

After clinching his first F1 win in 2016, he bought a Porsche 911 GT3 RS for €346,000 (£306,000) – though that car was recently sold. He also owns a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG priced at over €67,000 (£59,000).

But the collection doesn’t stop there. Verstappen is the proud owner of a DB11 – a street-legal version of the car seen in the James Bond film Spectre – valued at approximately €173,000 (£152,000).

He also drives a 2018 Vantage (€130,000, £114,000) and a DBS Superleggera (€311,000, £273,000).

His Ferrari lineup features the Ferrari 488 Pista (valued at €286,000, £251,000) and the Ferrari Monza SP2, which is priced at around €1.5m (£1.3m).

To top it all off, he owns four Aston Martins, including his crown jewel: the Valkyrie Hypercar, a result of a collaboration between Red Bull and Aston Martin, with a price tag of €2.3m (£2m). Altogether, his car collection is estimated to be worth over €5.5m (£4.8m).

Max Verstappen's Private Jet

Verstappen’s travels aren’t limited to the racetrack. In 2020, he purchased his first private jet—a Falcon 900EX. He has since upgraded to a larger model, and he now jets between races in a Falcon 8X. It reportedly cost between €50m (£44m) and €55m (£48m), and this aircraft can cover nearly 12,000 kilometres on a single tank—over 3,000 kilometres more than his previous jet.

Max Verstappen's Superyacht

Finally, we come to his latest trophy: a superyacht. Earlier this year, Verstappen bought a 33-meter vessel named 'Unleash the Lion' – a nod to his personal motto.

Built by Mangusta Yachts under the Overmarine Group’s Mangusta Gransport 33 series, its exact purchase price hasn’t been confirmed. However, estimates put its value at around $12.6 million (£11m).

Max Verstappen's new $15 million yacht "Unleash The Lion" is in Monaco after a two-year wait.



• 33 meters (109 feet)

• Fits 12 guests in 5 cabins

• $1 million-plus in annual upkeep



Here's a great video showing what a similar boat (Mangusta GranSport 33) looks like: pic.twitter.com/RFCwDnE5uD — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 23, 2025

